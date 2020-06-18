Condition of woman injured in Fremont Village Apartments unchanged

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A woman injured by a fire in her Longview apartment last Wednesday was still in critical condition as of Tuesday evening, according to Longview Fire Battalion Chief Troy Buzalsky.

She is on a ventilator and responsive to treatment, he said.

The Wednesday fire burned the woman's first-floor room at Fremont Village Apartments, a subsidized independent senior housing building in the 1400 block of Third Avenue.

Two other people were treated for non-critical smoke inhalation.

The Daily News reported Tuesday that Longview firefighters and insurance investigators determined the fire started on a cook top in the apartment's kitchen, but it's not yet clear what exactly caused the fire to start.

