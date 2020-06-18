You are the owner of this article.
Condition of woman injured in Fremont Village Apartments unchanged
top story

Condition of woman injured in Fremont Village Apartments unchanged

Melted kitchen

The kitchen of apartment 108 which caught fire Wednesday night at Fremont Village Apartments on Third Avenue in Longview.

 Courtney Talak

A woman injured by a fire in her Longview apartment last Wednesday was still in critical condition as of Tuesday evening, according to Longview Fire Battalion Chief Troy Buzalsky. 

She is on a ventilator and responsive to treatment, he said.

The Wednesday fire burned the woman's first-floor room at Fremont Village Apartments, a subsidized independent senior housing building in the 1400 block of Third Avenue.

Two other people were treated for non-critical smoke inhalation.

The Daily News reported Tuesday that Longview firefighters and insurance investigators determined the fire started on a cook top in the apartment's kitchen, but it's not yet clear what exactly caused the fire to start.

