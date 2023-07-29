Idaho-born concert pianist Abrianna Church, known for her virtuosity and musicality, is set to entertain audiences once again with her sixth recital in Longview at 4 p.m., Aug. 13, at Northlake Baptist Church, located at 2614 Ocean Beach Highway.

This performance will pay homage to Martin Kauble, a revered piano teacher from Longview who passed away last year at the age of 59, according to a press release from organizers.

Although Kauble wasn’t Church’s formal instructor, their paths crossed unexpectedly in Portland, where he was so impressed by her talent that he arranged multiple performances for her in Longview.

Church, 24, stated in a press release that Kauble had a profound influence on her. She explains that although she never received lessons from him, he became a friend and mentor who guided her in bridging various realms: connecting the audience with the performer, navigating the spectrum of emotions from humor to solemnity, and dismantling misconceptions regarding the division between sacred and secular music.

Church’s program will include Frederic Chopin’s Opus 10 etudes, Johannes Brahms’ six pieces for the piano Opus 118, sonatas by Domenico Scarlatti, and hymn arrangements by Kenneth Mays, her former piano instructor at Master’s University.

Freewill offerings will be collected during the recital to support Church’s ongoing piano studies.

A brief reception will follow the recital.