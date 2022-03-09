Concerned citizen group rallies against spreading biosolids on city's Layton Prairie

A Toledo citizen group feels like the Washington state Department of Ecology has really stepped in it.

That’s because the department recently entered into an agreement with Tribeca Transport, LLC, to allow the company to apply class B biosolids to 210 acres of agricultural land in Toledo, near 145 Layton Road.

Tribeca Transport was permitted to begin spreading what some call sludge on Layton Prairie as early as March 1, according to Lewis County Commissioner Lee Grose.

Biosolids are the product of a treatment process conducted on sewage that can be applied to the ground in an effort to add more nutrients to the soil as a type of fertilizer.

On its website, Ecology defines biosolids as the product of “wastewater from homes and businesses (that) flows to wastewater treatment plants where it undergoes a complex treatment process.

“Part of the treatment process grows microorganisms that help clean the water,” Ecology described. “The solid particles that settle out in the first treatment processes continue along for further treatment. The resulting treated solids become ‘biosolids,’ after meeting federal and state standards.”

Tom Layton, whose family has resided on Layton Prairie since the mid-1800s, attended the Lewis County Board of Commissioners business meeting March 1 to provide public comment on biosolids and an update on the citizen group opposing the spread of the material.

“I’m voicing my concerns on the bio-waste situation in Lewis County,” Layton said March 1. He said he and others started the Toledo Citizens Against Bio Waste (group) and more than 100 people attended the first meeting. “We are not in support of applying bio waste, because of all that hazardous materials that’s going into the ground,” he said.

By “hazardous materials,” Layton meant the pathogens that can still be present in the class B version of biosolids, among other contaminants such as metals or allergens.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which regulates the application of biosolids federally, has established two categories of biosolids:

• Class A biosolids are treated to the point that pathogens are removed entirely from the treated sewage and can even be sold in bags as fertilizer.

• Class B biosolids are treated to the point that pathogens are reduced considerably, but not entirely removed.

“By definition, Class B biosolids may contain pathogens,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website states. “As a result, Federal regulations for use of Class B biosolids require additional measures to restrict public access and to limit livestock grazing for specified time periods after land application. … This allows time for the natural die-off of pathogens in the soil.”

According to the CDC website, pathogens that may be found in biosolids include Escherichia coli, Salmonella, Shigella, Campylobacter, Cryptosporidium, Giardia, Norwalk virus and enteroviruses.

The CDC’s ruling on class B biosolids was in the context of the harm they can pose to workers who spread the wastewater product.

“Exposure may potentially result in disease … or in a carrier state in which an infection does not clinically manifest itself in the individual but can be spread to others,” stated the CDC. “These enteric organisms are usually associated with self-limited gastrointestinal illness but can develop into more serious diseases in sensitive populations such as immune-compromised individuals, infants, young children and especially the elderly.”

Knowing the potential health risks, the EPA has set a federal exposure limit. Residents cannot access the land where class B biosolids are spread for up to one year after their application.

Layton told The Chronicle that Ecology’s limit is that people cannot walk on the land where class B biosolids are spread for 30 days after their application. Ecology did not respond to The Chronicle’s request for comment.

Layton said the exposure limit could help keep people safe, but it cannot restrict wildlife from access to the fields, to then potentially spread illness to humans.

“And the geese coming in there and eating that, and the elk — we’ve heard reports from the state of Maine that it’s gone into the wildlife and they recommend not eating the meat,” Layton said.

In his address to the county commissioners, Layton detailed his primary fear regarding the spread of the biosolids, which stemmed from a conversation he had with a representative of Ecology.

“Even though it's regulated by the Department of Ecology … they only have two people to monitor 12 counties. My biggest concern is the monitoring. There’s no pre-monitoring. They don’t monitor during. They don’t monitor after,” Layton said, adding later: “That’s the biggest concern — nobody's watching this.”

Ecology told him they do not check the well water, groundwater or soil for contaminants before, during or after the application of the biosolids, Layton claimed.

“They are allowed to apply that if it’s below (a certain) level,” he said. “But what happens if you apply that for 30 years? Nobody goes out to test it to see if it’s building up in the soil.”

Layton and the other people in the “Toledo Citizens Against Bio Waste” group are writing letters to Lewis County Public Health, but the county has no jurisdiction on the matter unless there is a public health hazard declared.

Commissioner Lee Grose responded to Layton’s public comment on the matter with affirmation.

“I share your concerns, and I agree … the waste is not properly managed by Ecology,” he said. “I don’t feel like not having it properly monitored because there are not enough people at the state is a good answer to the people who are concerned by this.”

Grose called upon the health department to “be diligent on all the concerns.”

And he mentioned an idea for how the county might respond.

“I think what we can maybe get done, is we could put a stay on the current plan, because their plan is going into effect today (March 1),” Grose said. “So if we can get Ecology to hold off on this until it is properly vetted, maybe that’s the solution.”

Ultimately, Layton told The Chronicle and the commissioners that he knows there is no ready-made solution to dispose of human waste in large quantities.

“I know the cities have to get rid of the bio waste somewhere, but putting it on the fields and stuff — where it may contaminate the water and the ground — I don’t think that’s the answer,” Layton said.

