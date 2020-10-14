Complaints against Woodland council for in-person meetings, lack of masks

Following the Aug. 17 complaint, Finn said he told the council and encouraged them to return to virtual meetings but they declined.

Finn said he’s directed city staff to attend the meetings remotely. The public can attend the meetings virtually or in person, and the city posted signs at the entrance asking people to wear masks and listing other safe practices, Finn said.

Masks are available for those who need them, as well as hand sanitizer, he said. Audience seats are limited and spaced out, but the council is seated closer than six feet apart.

At its first in-person meeting, the council spread out between two tables, Finn said, but later chose to sit together at one table. Finn said he asked if they wanted to place plexiglass barriers between each councilmember’s seat but that hasn’t been decided.

Councilmembers and members of the public are asked to “self-assess for symptoms” and stay home if sick, Finn said.

Finn said people “can’t jump to conclusions when they see someone not wearing a mask” because they may be doing so for a medical reason, which may be exempt under the state order.

“Our whole stance in Woodland has been to inform and educate,” he said.