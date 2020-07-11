Company behind Rainier 'space complex' pulls out over requests for information

Hattrick asked Moore to share site plans, design renderings, a preliminary feasibility study and information about the organization, including organizational structure, financial background and board membership.

However, in a Tuesday email to Hattrick, Moore said the proponents were withdrawing the project.

There “seems to be a lack of understanding of development process and time is of the essence for us in building a center, it seems to be prudent and pragmatic approach is for us to build elsewhere,” according to Moore’s email.

Moore claimed that the information the district sought usually is not shared until after a letter of intent is signed, and that while “financial information will of course be shared” after the letter was signed, the information is “not ever provided for general distribution to a board” because of its confidentiality.

Moore did not return TDN calls or emailed requests for comment Friday.