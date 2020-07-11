Company behind Rainier 'space complex' pulls out over requests for information

A multimillion-dollar academic “space complex” proposed for Rainier School District property won’t make it off the launch pad.
The Arizona company said to be behind the project has pulled out, apparently over the school board seeking more information about the proposal, according to district documents.
As outlined by former district Superintendent Michael Carter, the $200 million complex would have been built on 110 acres of district land leased to two companies for $1 a year, for the next 99 years.
Neither of the companies — Inspiration Development Co. LLC and the International Space Science and Oceanographic Centers — can be found on the internet, and the lack of information about the project left school board members skeptical. At the June board meeting, board member Elaine Placido said, “Frankly, I think it reeks of them trying to use us.”
The board declined to sign a letter of intent and gave the companies a mid-July deadline to provide information about the project.
Interim School Superintendent Joseph Hattrick took over the negotiations and spoke with lead project manager Ken Moore on Tuesday, according to documents for Monday’s school board meeting. Moore works for Shiloh Builders, a construction company in Carefree, Ariz., that bills itself as a builder of “custom dream homes.”
Hattrick asked Moore to share site plans, design renderings, a preliminary feasibility study and information about the organization, including organizational structure, financial background and board membership.
However, in a Tuesday email to Hattrick, Moore said the proponents were withdrawing the project.
There “seems to be a lack of understanding of development process and time is of the essence for us in building a center, it seems to be prudent and pragmatic approach is for us to build elsewhere,” according to Moore’s email.
Moore claimed that the information the district sought usually is not shared until after a letter of intent is signed, and that while “financial information will of course be shared” after the letter was signed, the information is “not ever provided for general distribution to a board” because of its confidentiality.
Moore did not return TDN calls or emailed requests for comment Friday.
According to emails between Moore and Carter obtained by a Daily News public records request, Moore visited Rainier in late October of 2019 to perform a topographical analysis. In a Nov. 6 email, Moore told Carter he was preparing an aerial reconnaissance of the land to lay out the project, and he predicted that obtaining permits and a zoning change would be a lengthy process.
Carter had claimed to TDN that the complex would be similar to a popular state-run space camp in Huntsville, Alabama, that features rocket replicas and materials about gravity and space. However, Patricia Ammons, spokeswoman for the Huntsville location, said neither of those two companies were connected to Space Camp, as Carter had asserted.
She said while in the past Space Camp had facilities in Florida and California, currently the only two now in operation are in Huntsville and in Turkey.
Hattrick could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon, but will give an update about the project at the Monday board meeting, according to agenda documents.
