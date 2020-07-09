Companies propose cleanup plan for three Lewis County waste storage sites

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two Southwest Washington companies — including one in Kalama — have submitted a plan for closing and cleaning up three solid waste storage facilities in Lewis County.

Emerald Kalama Chemical and Fire Mountain Farms will close the three storage units by removing accumulated waste that was once used as fertilizer, according to the cleanup plan.

The plan outlines how the companies can dispose of 20,100 cubic yards of mixed material and an undetermined amount of contaminated soil in a licensed solid waste landfill, according to the state Department of Ecology. Any liquid waste will be treated at Emerald's wastewater treatment plant in Kalama.

Ecology has made the plan available for public review and comment through Aug. 7. After evaluating all public comments, Ecology will make a final decision on the proposed closure plan and either approve it or require the companies to revise it