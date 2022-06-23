Community, Washington governor honor Bill Ammons and father Thursday for years of volunteerism

A plaque is now adorned to the building that housed Pacific Barber Shop — the longtime Kelso business that served as donation a drop-off, town hall and place to get a $4 haircut for decades.

More than 40 people gathered Thursday outside 308 South Pacific Avenue to dedicate the plaque honoring barbershop owners Bill Ammons and his late father Bert for their community volunteerism, including spearheading regular coat, bike, shoe and school supply drives for both local kids and adults.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee spoke at the roughly hour-long event and attached an apple pin to Bill Ammons' shirt to honor him as "Washingtonian of the Day." His daughter Karla Ammons was in attendance and said her dad taught her to care for others.

“I’m feeling very proud," she said. "My dad has the quintessential big heart.”

Bill Ammons was born and raised in Kelso, though he now lives in Castle Rock. He said after graduating, he was longshoring in Alaska when his father asked him to come work in the Kelso barber shop.

It was Bill Ammons’ father, he said, who fueled his community volunteerism. In 1932, his dad opened Pacific Barber Shop, after growing up in poverty with an alcoholic father and helping to raise his eight siblings.

Louise Holter, 91, of Longview said she remembers Bert Ammons offering her and other Carrolls children rides to church when he preached in Kelso, and then Kalama. She said kids sat on each other's laps to hitch a ride with the "old-fashioned preacher," she called him, "a hellfire and brimstone preacher." He baptized her in the Kalama River, she added.

Bert Ammons wanted to be a surgeon, but he couldn’t afford the education, said his son. He understood what it was like to go without, so he offered free haircuts at the shop and helped organize sack lunches for the needy.

Bill Ammons began working in the shop in 1962 and took over when his father retired. Bert Ammons died in 1977. His son said he didn't raise the price of a haircut from $4 since that day until his retirement a few years ago.

Bill Ammons said his father would feel privileged by the plaque and Thursday's dedication ceremony.

“He would be pretty honored," he said. "He did a lot more than me for this county.”

The barbershop has also been a base for political candidates to talk to voters, as well as Bill Ammons’ notable fundraisers, including food drives for Lower Columbia CAP, as well as Brown Bag Lunch Day, when he and other volunteers gathered and distributed thousands of sandwiches to the needy.

His community support went past the shop. Bill Ammons organized the first Portland Trail Blazers game at Mark Morris High School in 1970. In 2013, he coordinated the first Day of Kindness in Cowlitz County, encouraging people to exhibit kindness on any scale.

Bill Ammons said he's gathering donations today of money and nonperishable food for locals schools. Donations can be dropped off at his home, he said.

Editor's note: The Daily News staff Katelyn Metzger and Katie Fairbanks contributed to this story.

