Community organizations to hold Thanksgiving food giveaways, meals

Starting this weekend and early next week, community organizations will begin distributing Thanksgiving meals ahead of the Thursday holiday.

On Saturday, Helping Every Veteran in Need (HEVIN) is hosting its third annual VetsGiving Dinner from noon to 4 p.m. at the Longview Eagles, 1526 12th Ave. The event includes a free meal for veterans and their families. The menu includes turkey, ham and all of the fixings.

Meals are available in person or to-go. All COVID-19 safety rules for restaurants will be followed, according to a press release from HEVIN. All veterans will receive a free goody bag and be entered into a raffle. Reservations are required and people can call or text 360-749-2016 to RSVP.

Lower Columbia CAP will distribute turkey dinners via drive-thru or walk-up from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday in the parking lot on 12th Avenue behind the organization's building. The estimated 700 to 800 meals are available first come, first serve to Cowlitz County residents, said Ilona Kerby, CAP executive director. People are asked to bring an ID to show proof of county residency.

Kerby said the food boxes will include large frozen turkey breasts donated from Safeway's Turkey Bucks program, as well as mashed potatoes, stuffing and rolls. CAP expects the giveaway to be busier than the organization's monthly commodities distribution as grocery prices have increased and people may be saving money for holiday gifts, Kerby said.

All are invited to the Longview Salvation Army's Thanksgiving meal from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at 1639 10th Ave., Longview. For details on the event, or how to donate or volunteer, people can call the office at 360-423-3990.

On Tuesday, Janus Youth Programs of Cowlitz County is holding a Thanksgiving dinner for people 12 to 24 years old from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Janus House, 202 Washington St., Kelso. For details, call 360-998-0817 or send an email to tpurttmen@janusyouth.org.

Janus Youth operates a drop-in center and outreach team that provides services and resources to youths who are unstably housed or at risk of being so.

