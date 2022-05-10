Community House on Broadway submits only request Tuesday to operate hosted homeless camp in Longview

Community House on Broadway was the only agency Tuesday to submit a proposal to Cowlitz County to operate the county and city of Longview’s long-discussed hosted homeless site.

No decisions were made Tuesday on whether the nonprofit would run the site and its proposal did not include an exact location.

Community House, which runs a shelter in the 1100 block of Broadway Street in Longview, would not allow alcohol or drug use inside or near the hosted site, and people with active warrants and sex offenders would not be allowed. The proposal includes building shelters that are more durable than tents and similar to tiny homes.

Community House estimates a $1.1 million cost to run the site for a year, from July 1 to June 30, 2023. County Commissioner Dennis Weber said the estimate is in line with expectations, and the county can pay for it.

The commissioners and the Longview City Council agreed in December 2020 to develop a plan for a hosted site as an alternative to the temporary camping site on Alabama Street, which has few rules or guidelines. Once both jurisdictions agree on a site operator, the county plans to contract with the group, monitor operations and pay for the site with document recording fees.

The county in March issued a request for proposals to operate the site, and applications were due Tuesday morning. Community House was the only applicant.

The commissioners asked staff to schedule a workshop session in the coming weeks to discuss the proposal after they and city of Longview officials have more time to review it.

“It takes a strong organization to step up to the plate, and I appreciate Community House for being willing to do that,” Commissioner Dennis Weber told The Daily News. “I’m about as optimistic as I have been in a long time. Putting together a proposal fitted to Cowlitz County values shows an understanding you have to treat mental illness, substance abuse and physical ailments along with housing.”

Proposal

The proposal states Community House staff often partner with other agencies and visit the Alabama Street site weekly. Frank Morrison, Community House executive director, told TDN the project the county requested closely aligns to how the shelter operates.

“It’s a mission for us in this community to help people recover from homelessness, and whatever gets in the way of that recovery we work on,” he said.

Although the proposal doesn’t state a location, based on previous discussion with city officials, it would likely remain at the Alabama Street site, Morrison said. The organization would need city help to clean up the site, he said.

The proposal meets requirements outlined in the county’s request, such as providing basic hygiene services and an onsite office space for staff to meet with residents and common areas. It also meets requirements for residents to make progress on housing stability plan and perform chores.

In addition to tent spaces, the proposal includes adding at least 20 “Conestoga-style” huts, fitting one or two people, for those who are making progress on their housing stability plans. The huts resemble covered wagons and are similar to tiny homes.

The site will include an area for residents with pets, which must be on leash or in a kennel. Morrison said he’s excited to offer this space because Community House does not allow pets, and they can often be a barrier to temporary shelter and housing.

Community House’s proposal includes a security camera system for the site to monitor all common areas at once. Common areas would include access WI-FI, computer stations, electricity, a microwave and potable water.

Before an intake process, staff would review alternative options, such as moving in with a relative, according to the proposal. The intake would include reviewing site rules and agreeing to comply.

Residents would also be required to abstain from substance use in and outside the site. This requirement differs slightly from the county’s request for proposals, which suggested no illegal substances.

“If their end goal is drugs and finding drugs then they’ll just go to the next easiest place to find drugs, which would be the next low-barrier shelter in Vancouver or Portland,” Morrison said in response to the question of where people who don’t want to participate will go.

The site would have a general nine-month time limit with exceptions for those following rules and making progress, according to the proposal. Onsite services include supportive housing, employment and resources from other providers, with space for those agencies to meet with residents.

A site manager would oversee operations, “gatekeepers” would monitor who comes and goes and case managers would work with residents on housing plans. Security staff would enforce rules and check for active warrants and sex offenders, who would not be allowed in the program.

Community House would regularly report to county and city.

“Our hope is that those who are experiencing unsheltered homelessness will be able to feel safe in this program and will be connected with and engaged in services that help progress them on their path to stable housing,” the proposal states.

The organization’s proposed schedule starts in July to work with the county and city, receive a temporary use permit, host a public information meeting with nearby property owners and get the site set and begin intake and operation in August.

Morrison said there will likely be pushback but he hopes the community will “rise to the occasion” to help people recover.

“I’m just hoping the community looks at it that way,” he said, “helping people have a more peaceful, prosperous life rather than chasing something that’s going to kill them, kill others around them or at least have damage that takes years to rebuild.”

