Community House on Broadway seeks support

Community House on Broadway’s annual Cares Campaign, one of the Longview shelter’s major fundraising efforts, has begun.

Financial donations to the 11th annual event provide housing and essential services for homeless people. This year’s goal is $200,000.

According to a Community House press release, 595 residents — including 162 children — were served at the shelter in 2020.

One hundred fifty residents found employment through the Community House employment program and 80% of the families found stable housing through the program in 2020, according to the press release.

Programs were expanded as staff dealt with COVID-19’s impact. Child care, tutoring and other programming were increased to 40 hours per week. As longtime volunteers stepped back during the pandemic, Community House staff picked up more duties previously handled by volunteers, increasing the shelter’s expenses. The cost per day per resident for housing and services is $27.

Donations to the Cares Campaign may be made online at choblv.org or checks can be made out to Community House on Broadway and mailed to Community House on Broadway, P.O. Box 403, Longview, WA 98632.

Community House on Broadway is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organization serving the area since 1988.

