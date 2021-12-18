Community House on Broadway receives coats for residents

The Second Annual Coats for Cowlitz Coat Drive for the Community House on Broadway recently took place.
Kelso’s Highlander Place Senior Living and Longview Country Club staff dropped off car loads of coats for adults and children at Community House on Nov. 24.
“We love working with our local community to help those in need, and the Longview Country Club ha been a big support the last two years,” Highlander Place’s spokesperson Maggie Anderson is quoted in a press release.
“We plan on continuing this tradition each year,” she said.