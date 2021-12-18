 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Community House on Broadway receives coats for residents

Community House coats

Highlander Place Senior Living and Longview Country Club staff recently delivered coats to Community House on Broadway. Pictured left to right, are Brian Richins, maintenance services at Highlander Place; Leah Parsons, Community House community relations coordinator; Frank Morrison, Community House executive director; Tara Fennel, Community House director of care; and Tim Bowers, Community House house manager Not pictured are Dwayne Edwards, Longview Country Cub restaurant manager; and Ben Davis, Longview Country Cub general manager.

The Second Annual Coats for Cowlitz Coat Drive for the Community House on Broadway recently took place.

Kelso’s Highlander Place Senior Living and Longview Country Club staff dropped off car loads of coats for adults and children at Community House on Nov. 24.

“We love working with our local community to help those in need, and the Longview Country Club ha been a big support the last two years,” Highlander Place’s spokesperson Maggie Anderson is quoted in a press release.

“We plan on continuing this tradition each year,” she said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Police say 'shopping cart killer' behind 4 murders

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News