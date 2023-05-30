Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A somber gathering unfolded in a dirt parking lot at Rainier High School Saturday as the community came together for a memorial parade to honor the life of Alex Mueller, a Rainer teenager who lost his life earlier this month in a car accident in Longview.

Alex Mueller was walking on May 15 on the side of the road near Solo View Drive and Memorial Park Drive off Mount Solo Road in Longview after swimming with friends, according to family. As he turned toward the road, a vehicle struck him.

The 16-year-old died on May 22, after his family decided to remove him from life support due to the severity of his injuries.

Longview police report they did not arrest the driver, who they say was cooperative, and witnesses reported seeing the teen walk out into the street.

Alex’s mother, Sandi Mueller, 48, of Rainier, said Saturday she was “beyond overwhelmed,” by the outpouring of support from the community.

“Our son would be embarrassed” she said of the people arriving to celebrate his life.

Sandi Mueller said her son “already saved five people” through organ donations, but the total amount could increase within the coming weeks.

“It’s not that he only saved lives, but he touched all of these lives,” she said, gesturing in a sweeping motion toward the crowd.

Those who assembled adorned their vehicles with tributes to the teenager. Some had large flags that hung on the side of their vehicles, while others wrote messages on their car windows that read “Team Alex” and “Break for Alex.”

Deana Boyler said she saw the post of Alex Mueller’s passing on Facebook and felt the urge to help.

“I don’t know the family, but I hurt for them,” she said.

Boyler said she gathered donated food, water and drinks for the memorial parade. She said about 30 pizzas came from the Domino’s in Longview. Jody Day, the manager of the Grocery Outlet in Rainier, told The Daily News the store donated 10 cases of bottled water. The event’s 16 bags of ice were given by Skinny’s gas station in St. Helen’s, according to general manager Kellie Hart.

A large blue box sat between pizza boxes, where folks could leave personal messages for the Mueller family or make a donation.

Many were wearing black commemorative T-shirts with a white colored buck, symbolizing Alex Mueller’s passion for the outdoors. One of those guests was Kurston Fortner, 16, who had known the Mueller family since she was in kindergarten and went to prom and homecoming with Alex.

She said she remembers once riding in the bucket of a tractor as he drove to “his spot” where they would watch the sunset together and “just talk.”

“It’s probably my most sacred memory of him,” said Fortner.

Sandi Mueller advised parents to cherish time with their children.

“We want parents to hug their kids tighter than ever, never stop saying ‘I love you,’ even when they don’t want to hear it,” she said.