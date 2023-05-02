Community Health Partners of Longview is hosting a free dental clinic screening Saturday for low-income veterans and their dependent children on Apple Health. Veterans must live in Cowlitz, Wahkiakum or Lewis counties and income is based on the national poverty guidelines to be eligible. The registration and dental checkup will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Referrals for restorative dental care by the University of Washington Dental School will be determined at the scheduled exam and could be performed that day or setup at a later date depending on time available the day of the clinic. Call 360-274-9178 or 360-442-4165 for information on the clinic, determining eligibility and scheduling an appointment.