Community Health Partners free clinic moves to Washington Way in Longview

“I foresee our numbers going up,” he said.

Dale said while the organization is grateful that Kaiser donated the space for the clinic for years, the location likely prevented some people from finding it.

“We need people to know (about us),” Dale said. “We joked we’re the best kept secret in Longview/Kelso, but we can’t exist without donations, in-kind support and grants.”

After searching for a new location for over a year, Dale found the Washington Way space, which was previously an insurance office. The easy-to-find location offers the organization great exposure but on the downside required remodeling and rent, Dale said.

Community Health Partners received “wonderful support” that made the move possible, Dale said. Longview contractor JH Kelly did some of the remodeling work in-kind, and Kaiser allowed Community Health Partners to take the shelving and other equipment from its old clinic space and donated furniture from its warehouse, he said.

The organization also received a grant from Community Foundation for Southwest Washington to help pay for the remodeling, Dale said.