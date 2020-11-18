Community groups offer Thanksgiving 'turkey to-go' during pandemic

The turkey will be to-go this year at a number of community Thanksgiving meals, due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A number of community nonprofits plan to continue using food service models already adjusted for the pandemic to discourage congregating and to allow people to take meals to-go. And groups that had planned holiday gatherings to foster camaraderie have since updated their events to follow new state rules for gatherings.
Those new rules, announced by Gov. Jay Inslee on Sunday, prohibit indoor gatherings with people outside of a single household unless attendees quarantine for the 14 days prior to the social gathering or quarantine for the seven days and receive a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 48-hours prior to the gathering. Inslee also limited outdoor gatherings to no more than five people.
Lower Columbia CAP will be among the first groups to distribute their annual turkey meal boxes. The group will host a drive-thru distribution at 9 a.m. Friday for qualifying Cowlitz County residents. Attendees must bring a valid Washington state drivers license or ID.
The meal boxes include turkey, dressing, gravy, mashed potatoes and rolls. They will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis in a drive-thru at the back of the CAP building at 1526 Commerce Ave.
On Saturday, Nov. 21, local veterans and their families can pick up a meal from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Longview Eagles building (1526 12th Ave.) People are encouraged to order ahead by calling or texting 360-751-4149.
Neither of the state's new quarantine options for hosting in-person meals would work for the second annual VetsGiving dinner organized by HEVIN (Helping Every Veteran in Need), so the Cowlitz County nonprofit shifted its plans to offer to-go meals instead.
"Most everyone I spoke to said they were sad they weren’t able to gather in person for the dinner. Many of us are feeling lonely and isolated and VetsGiving is an opportunity to come together and have some laughs and relax and enjoy a meal," said Rhonda Black, HEVIN co-founder.
HEVIN also prepared special “goodie bags” to send home with each veteran, Black said. Each bag includes a Red Leaf Organic Coffee gift card and a handwritten thank you note from students at Cascade Middle School in Longview.
“It’s a small thing, but hopefully it helps a little, especially the cards from the kids,” Black said. “We also will have a backdrop and will offer to take their picture and text it to them if they feel comfortable with that. It will be outside, and a mask will be required if they want a picture.”
Black said 45 veterans signed up to attend so far, and the group expects to hand out 75 meals total.
"Most of the people who signed up were gracious enough to accept the meals to go and thankfully for us because we have already purchased the food," she said.
The Belly Brigade, another Cowlitz County-based nonprofit, started using a to-go model at the beginning of the pandemic in March. The group usually serves the meals at 1 p.m. every Sunday at designated church locations in Longview and Kelso. (416 20th Ave., in Longview and Laurie Hall next to 208 Church St., in Kelso.)
The group will use the to-go method to serve a special turkey meal Sunday and a “leftovers meal” on Nov. 29 in honor of Thanksgiving, said Amie-Jo Brassfield, Belly Brigade co-founder. Brassfield said the Belly Brigade decided not to do a meal the day of Thanksgiving because the churches are using their buildings that day.
As a COVID-19 safety measure, people who pick up a meal are not allowed to gather to eat inside or outside the church buildings.
“It’s been really hard, but we’ve made it work. … We continue to not allow anyone in the church and no one together for that hour, but everyone still gets fed,” Brassfield said.
And next week the Salvation Army of Longview will serve a Thanksgiving lunch for anyone who wants a meal. The food will be distributed Wednesday, Nov. 25, during the organization's regular hot lunch hour from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the Salvation Army at 1639 10th Ave. in Longview.
The Salvation Army usually holds a free community Thanksgiving dinner, which was canceled this year due to COVID-19.
Katie Fairbanks contributed to this article.
