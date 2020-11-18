Community groups offer Thanksgiving 'turkey to-go' during pandemic

Neither of the state's new quarantine options for hosting in-person meals would work for the second annual VetsGiving dinner organized by HEVIN (Helping Every Veteran in Need), so the Cowlitz County nonprofit shifted its plans to offer to-go meals instead.

"Most everyone I spoke to said they were sad they weren’t able to gather in person for the dinner. Many of us are feeling lonely and isolated and VetsGiving is an opportunity to come together and have some laughs and relax and enjoy a meal," said Rhonda Black, HEVIN co-founder.

HEVIN also prepared special “goodie bags” to send home with each veteran, Black said. Each bag includes a Red Leaf Organic Coffee gift card and a handwritten thank you note from students at Cascade Middle School in Longview.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s a small thing, but hopefully it helps a little, especially the cards from the kids,” Black said. “We also will have a backdrop and will offer to take their picture and text it to them if they feel comfortable with that. It will be outside, and a mask will be required if they want a picture.”

Black said 45 veterans signed up to attend so far, and the group expects to hand out 75 meals total.