Community Foundation to end Give More 24! in Cowlitz County, partner with statewide campaign

After raising $16 million for local nonprofits over nine years, the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington is ending Give More 24! and combining with a statewide campaign to better support the growing event, the foundation announced this week.

The foundation plans to merge its annual event with GiveBIG — a two-day fundraiser led by 501 Commons, a Seattle-based organization that provides consulting and other services to nonprofits.

Some Cowlitz County nonprofits were concerned about the shift away from a successful regional event but excited for changes like the additional day of fundraising.

"It's been an incredible thing for our organization," said Ian Thompson, operations coordinator and founder of Lower Columbia School Gardens. "It's turned into more funds and more donors each year, and this past year it just was even better than the year before. ... We were a little apprehensive that things were changing because it's been such a good thing, but it sounds like the changes will make it better, so we're thrilled."

Donors grow

In 2013, the Community Foundation launched the annual 24-hour online fundraiser to help Cowlitz, Clark and Skamania counties’ nonprofits raise awareness and money, and increase online giving.

Matt Morton, foundation president, said the event has accomplished these goals and is ready to evolve. The organizations says the partnership with 501 Commons will provide participating organizations more exposure and year-round fundraising ability online.

“We recognize the impact this day of giving has had on our community, and we want to see it continue serving nonprofits,” Morton said in a statement. “501 Commons brings the experience and capacity to coordinate the technical aspects, and our nonprofits and donors have shown that they can mobilize at scale for a giving day.”

The nonprofit 501 Commons manages the website Washington Gives at www.wagives.org and hosts two primary fundraisers each year — GiveBIG, set for May 2 and 3, and GivingTuesday, on Nov. 29.

Give More 24! is an annual expense for the Community Foundation, which also manages more than 300 charitable funds and awards grants to local organizations. As the annual fundraiser grows, the foundation "is unable to scale staffing accordingly," it stated.

During the first Give More 24! fundraiser in 2014, about 1,260 donors helped 87 nonprofits raise $426,595, according to the foundation. This year, the fundraiser broke its record and goal, with 6,065 donors giving nearly $3.7 million to more than 200 participating organizations.

Local impact

The event has been a "great addition" to Community Home Health and Hospice's other fundraising because it brings awareness to resources in the region, said Jodie Zelazny, director of community development. Moving to a two-day event will give nonprofits more time in the spotlight and a larger window to raise money, she said.

Lower Columbia School Gardens doesn't have the resources to create a fundraising event like Give More 24! and is grateful that the foundation hosts it for nonprofits, Thompson said.

"We trust the Community Foundation," he said. "They have a much better view of big picture from their vantage point that we do and have best interest of nonprofits and people at heart."

Shira Lile, executive director of Hello Life Eating Disorder Recovery Services, said she is grateful to the Community Foundation for hosting Give More 24!, which has been life-changing for the small, grassroots organization. The event allowed the nonprofit to create awareness in the community and raise money for its programs in a unique way, she said.

While merging with a statewide day of giving has a lot of positives, the regional event allowed focus to be on Cowlitz County issues and organizations, Lile said.

"When we merge with a big statewide giving day, I think we kind of lose some of that ability to really fundraise on a very local and personalized level," she said. "But we are excited and ready for this change and are grateful for the opportunities to continue to fundraise to support our free programs."