Community Foundation seeking Lifetime of Giving Award nominations
Community Foundation seeking Lifetime of Giving Award nominations

Lifetime of Giving Award

Kevin Ryan, accepts a 2019 Lifetime of Giving Award on behalf of his family, who were recognized jointly for supporting students through scholarship, serving on a string of mission trips and leading local fundraising efforts. To the right, his wife Annemarie looks on alongside their children Tristan, Erin and Aidan (left to right). Kevin Ryan passed away in March of 2020.

 Community Foundation for Southwest Washington

Do you know someone who is a lifetime giver? The Community Foundation for Southwest Washington is now accepting nominations for its 2021 Lifetime of Giving Award through March 24.

People are encouraged to nominate anyone who demonstrates selfless commitment to the welfare of others, commendable volunteerism and financial support of local nonprofits, exemplary giving of time and self to individuals, groups or communities, a record of making significant impacts, or advances a culture of giving by encouraging and inspiring others to get involved.

The deadline for nominations is 5 p.m. March 24. Nominate lifetime givers at cfsww.org/award.

The award is part of the Southwest Washington Philanthropy Awards lineup, which will be presented during this year's virtual celebration on June 1.

