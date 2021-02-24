Community Foundation seeking Lifetime of Giving Award nominations

Do you know someone who is a lifetime giver? The Community Foundation for Southwest Washington is now accepting nominations for its 2021 Lifetime of Giving Award through March 24.

People are encouraged to nominate anyone who demonstrates selfless commitment to the welfare of others, commendable volunteerism and financial support of local nonprofits, exemplary giving of time and self to individuals, groups or communities, a record of making significant impacts, or advances a culture of giving by encouraging and inspiring others to get involved.

The deadline for nominations is 5 p.m. March 24. Nominate lifetime givers at cfsww.org/award.

The award is part of the Southwest Washington Philanthropy Awards lineup, which will be presented during this year's virtual celebration on June 1.

