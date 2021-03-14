Community Foundation of Southwest Washington extends scholarship deadlines through April

“Think outside the box about this year and how they applied skills, what they needed to be where they are and what they’ve learned about themselves in this process,” Green said.

Harris added that while an online education experience might not seem as valuable as classroom instruction, “this is can be seen as an opportunity for what is sure to be a more digital future.”

“By learning how to utilize this technology and succeed in those kind of environments, it only gives you more tools in your belt to take on the world,” he said.

Green said anyone interested in becoming a donor and setting up a scholarship should reach out to her, because “we definitely want to support as many students in Cowlitz County and Southwest Washington as possible, giving them hope and the financial support they need to stay in school and complete their degree and training.”

“Our economic development is depending on students and community members having the skills and training that our community needs,” she said. “Know that we’re all in this other to support one another as we learn and grow and are successful together.”

