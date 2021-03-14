Community Foundation of Southwest Washington extends scholarship deadlines through April

Calling all college or college-bound students: The Community Foundation of Southwest Washington is extending its scholarship deadlines through the end of April and encouraging more people to apply.
“We’re only as successful as each other, and we want to support people and keep those dreams of the future hopeful, especially for young people,” Scholarship Manager and Program Associate Deanna Green said.
As of mid-March, the organization had only gotten about half the usual number of applications, Green said. In 2020, 26 Cowlitz County students submitted applications, but so far in 2021 only 13 have completed applications.
Free Application for Federal Student Aid completion rates are also down, which Green said are typically an indicator of how many people will apply for other scholarships. Statewide, 37.5% of Washington students have completed FAFSAs, down nearly 25% from the previous year, according to Washington Student Achievement Council FAFSA tracker. In Educational Service District 112, which covers most of Southwest Washington about 35% of students have completed FAFSAs.
Last year, 46.7% of students statewide completed FAFSAs. The FAFSA deadline is June 30 for the fall 2021 school year.
Green said non-traditional students and students in marginalized groups tend to apply for both the FAFSA and other scholarships later than other groups, so “I’m still feeling hopeful.”
A Rotary Club Scholarship that closed last week was also about 50% down the week before the deadline, but Green said with concerted outreach efforts, the group was able to meet its standard for applications. She hopes to do the same for other scholarships the organization manages.
She’s been reaching out to guidance counselors, community groups and anyone else who might have contact with students to get the word out. The Community Foundation of Southwest Washington manages 66 different scholarships, and there are options specifically for non-traditional students, vocational students, fire cadets, Gold Star families and more.
There are also scholarships specifically for Cowlitz County students, including the Gerald Bergquist Kelso Athletic Scholarship, the Gerald Bergquist R.A. Long Music Scholarship, the Washington Hokulani Scholarship, the Andrew J. Shields Memorial Scholarship, the Dick Streissguth Memorial Scholarship, the Robert and Margaret Pulliam Scholarship and the Pacific Northwest Gold Star Scholarship.
Over the past three years, 88 Cowlitz County students have received $114,563 in scholarships, with a yearly average of 23 students and $38,188.
Last year, the organization overall had a record year of awards with $766,379 going to 319 Southwest Washington students. The average scholarship award was $2,402, and a third of local students who got awards attended college at southwest Washington institutions like Clark College, Lower Columbia College and WSU Vancouver.
Deferrals are also not as high as Green feared they might be. The Community Foundation of Southwest Washington allows students to defer scholarships “to honor that things come up in students’ lives,” but “students are truly heroes,” she said.
“They went forward this year,” she said. “I was expecting more deferrals.”
Spokesman Maury Harris said while “a lot of students are dropping out, there’s a lot who are finding ways to persevere.”
“Students are tapping into as many resources as possible and it’s important to make sure they’re digging deep to find those things,” he said.
For students applying after this tumultuous year, Green said honestly was the best policy, especially if grades had slipped during the pandemic.
“If GPA is a qualifier, definitely speak to it,” she said. “Don’t ignore it. Tell the truth and speak to what you’ve learned and what you’re doing. Committees are also flexible and looking at the whole picture as they review this year.”
She said essays and questions responses should also reflect the uniqueness of the last year, and that students shouldn’t shy away from calling teachers to ask for help or get a letter of recommendation, because “people are willing to help.”
“Think outside the box about this year and how they applied skills, what they needed to be where they are and what they’ve learned about themselves in this process,” Green said.
Harris added that while an online education experience might not seem as valuable as classroom instruction, “this is can be seen as an opportunity for what is sure to be a more digital future.”
“By learning how to utilize this technology and succeed in those kind of environments, it only gives you more tools in your belt to take on the world,” he said.
Green said anyone interested in becoming a donor and setting up a scholarship should reach out to her, because “we definitely want to support as many students in Cowlitz County and Southwest Washington as possible, giving them hope and the financial support they need to stay in school and complete their degree and training.”
“Our economic development is depending on students and community members having the skills and training that our community needs,” she said. “Know that we’re all in this other to support one another as we learn and grow and are successful together.”