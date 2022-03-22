Community Foundation of Southwest Washington announces new president Tuesday

VANCOUVER — The regional foundation that has awarded Cowlitz County up to a million dollars a year announced Tuesday a new president is taking the helm after nearly a decade under the same leadership.

Matt Morton of Oregon is scheduled to take the reigns of the Community Foundation of Southwest Washington on April 18, succeeding longtime President Jennifer Rhoads. Rhoads announced in October she would step down after nine years as president, and one year as vice president of the Vancouver-based organization.

The foundation reports Morton will be the fifth president in 38 years.

The Community Foundation of Southwest Washington is one of roughly 700 similar organizations in the country that pools donations for targeted goals. The Community Foundation of Southwest Washington has more than 300 funds that distribute hundreds of grants a year in Clark, Cowlitz and Skamania counties in areas like the arts, environment and education.

Cowlitz County

Cowlitz County grants 2018: $550,334. 2019: $836,398. 2020: $1,773,016. 2021: $1,202,753. Source: The Community Foundation of Southwest Washington.

A spokesperson for the foundation reports Cowlitz County nonprofits have received an average of 100 grants and $1.09 million over the last three years. Last year, Cowlitz County students also received more than $60,000 in foundation scholarships.

The Cowlitz Community Fund, as well as the foundation's annual online giving campaign called Give More 24!, awards Cowlitz County nonprofits like Family Promise in Kelso and Lower Columbia College in Longview each year.

Morton

Morton previously worked at Oregon's largest private foundation for public schools, where he managed about 200 grant funds. He also was a leader at two Portland-based organizations that support Native American youth. The experience will provide an easy transition, Rhoads said.

“Matt is ready to hit the ground running and innately understands the foundation’s role and trajectory in this community,” she said in a statement about Morton's hiring.

Morton said he is eager to return to his home state, with his wife and son, to help communities prosper "on their own terms," reports the organization.

“I am incredibly eager to join the Community Foundation and direct my leadership toward improving lives and communities across Southwest Washington,” he said in a statement.

