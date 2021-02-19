Community Foundation grants support nonprofits through the pandemic

The grant proposals reflected a host of growing needs and widespread disparities brought to the forefront by the pandemic, Gibson said. Many nonprofits reported an influx of requests for emergency support with food, utilities, healthcare and housing, according to the foundation.

Tailer Snow, Youth and Family Link community health coordinator, said the grant helped continue and expand the agency's mentorship program and provide connections for children throughout the pandemic.

"We had more families reaching out saying, 'What do you have for our kids because there's nothing going on,'" she said. "There are fewer connections, less social exposure when they're just on school Zoom. ... If you ask youth their favorite thing about school is getting to see their friends, especially if they don't have a lot of support at home, they use that support at school ... and those relationships were taken away from them."

During the pandemic, Link has moved to group mentoring rather than one-on-one, Snow said. The program serves about 15 students, no more than eight per week, she said. Along with paying for supplies and activities, the grant will allow Link to expand the program to two groups per week, Snow said.