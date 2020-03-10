Community Foundation grants, scholarships open until March 31

Grant and scholarship applications are now open for the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington.

The Community Foundation manages 68 scholarship funds, and most application deadlines close on March 31. In 2019, its scholarship program awarded a record $749,644.

“Scholarships have become an increasingly important source of financial aid for students and families,” a Community Foundation press release said.

For specific scholarship information and dates, visit www.cfsww.org/how-we-grant/scholarships.

The 2020 grant cycle is also open through March 31, with grants awarded in June. Last year, the foundation gave 74 grants totaling over $1.3 million to local nonprofits and school districts, according to a press release.

Of those grants, 29 went to Cowlitz County totaling $468,907. Those grants “funded vital basic human needs,” a press release said, including funding for Janus Youth Programs’ Cowlitz Street Youth Services.

That program provides a bridge between homelessness and stability for local youth through basic needs provisions, access to safe spaces and case management services, according to the press release.