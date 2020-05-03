Community Foundation gives local nonprofits another $700,000 for COVID relief

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Over the past two weeks, the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington has awarded nearly $700,000 more to non-profits serving those affected by COVID-19. That brings the total grant amount over the past month and a half to $2.5 million.

The grants focus on priority populations in Cowlitz, Clark and Skamania counties, and nonprofits that deal with healthcare, housing and food.

Locally, grants went to the Goodwill Longview Work Opportunity Center ($25,000), the Longview Downtowners ($75,000), the Salvation Army Longview Temple ($5,000), the PeaceHealth Southwest Foundation ($50,000), Pathways 2020 ($50,000) and Catholic Community Services ($31,188). A full list of grantees is on the foundation’s website. The Community Foundation for Southwest Washington established the SW Washington COVID Response Fund to quickly support urgent relief efforts.

President Jennifer Rhoads said in a press release the Community Foundation has raised more than $4 million and more than half of that initial sum has been granted out over the last six weeks.