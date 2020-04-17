Community Foundation gives $2 million to nonprofits battling COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In the past three weeks, the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington has dispensed over $2 million to nonprofits working to combat the effect of COVID-19, and it will continue to give grants, officials say.

The foundation is a “philanthropic hub” that manages and gives out scholarships and grants in the area. When the COVID-19 pandemic began ramping up in Washington, the foundation created a Southwest Washington COVID response fund.

Foundation President Jennifer Rhoads said the goal is to get funding “out to the community as soon as possible.”

“We’re going to be very active and transparent about those funds,” Rhoads told The Daily News.

The grants focus on priority populations in Cowlitz, Clark and Skamania counties, she said, such as healthcare, housing and food. All a nonprofit has to do is send in a description of the need and the amount of money it’s requesting, Rhoads said.

“We’re making this super simple,” Rhoads said. “We don’t want them to go through a big process.”