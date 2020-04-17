Community Foundation gives $2 million to nonprofits battling COVID-19

In the past three weeks, the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington has dispensed over $2 million to nonprofits working to combat the effect of COVID-19, and it will continue to give grants, officials say.
The foundation is a “philanthropic hub” that manages and gives out scholarships and grants in the area. When the COVID-19 pandemic began ramping up in Washington, the foundation created a Southwest Washington COVID response fund.
Foundation President Jennifer Rhoads said the goal is to get funding “out to the community as soon as possible.”
“We’re going to be very active and transparent about those funds,” Rhoads told The Daily News.
The grants focus on priority populations in Cowlitz, Clark and Skamania counties, she said, such as healthcare, housing and food. All a nonprofit has to do is send in a description of the need and the amount of money it’s requesting, Rhoads said.
“We’re making this super simple,” Rhoads said. “We don’t want them to go through a big process.”
The grants are also targeting nonprofits who help vulnerable groups like children and families, elders, those with compromised immune systems, healthcare and nonprofit employees, those without health insurance or access to sick days, communities of color, residents with limited English and poor people, according to the website.
“We must respond urgently — to provide a bridge of support — for local folks that can’t wait for state and federal resources to feed their families or protect their loved ones,” Rhoads said in a press release.
The fund has awarded 63 grants totaling $2.17 million since March 23.
Locally, grantees include healthcare organizations: PeaceHealth St. John Foundation ($36,000), CORE Health ($30,000) and Community Home Health and Hospice ($25,000).
Schools have also been granted money to continue providing weekend food boxes, outside of the bagged meals handed out, or for emergency aid funds. So far, grantees are Educational Service District 112 ($150,000), Longview Public Schools ($5,000) and Lower Columbia College Foundation ($25,000).
Social services have received the bulk of local funding, including Community House on Broadway ($20,000), Youth and Family Link ($9,000), FISH of Cowlitz County ($10,000), Love Overwhelming ($53,000), Emergency Support Shelter ($15,000) and Lower Columbia CAP ($160,000).
For a full list of grantees, visit the Community Foundation’s website.
The fund is also actively seeking donors, Rhoads told TDN, because while it’s already attracted a fair amount of money, the need is large.
“I anticipate a prolonged situation where people are really going to need supports around housing and food and healthcare,” she said. “It’s not going to be fixed overnight.”
One donor is the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, according to a press release. While the private foundation is usually focused on funding capital projects, capacity building and scientific research, executive director Steven Moore said the trust decided to contribute because of the rising strain on food banks and emergency services.
“We are connecting with leaders across our region to better understand needs and identify how we can provide support in meaningful ways,” Moore said in the press release. “We are incredibly grateful to organizations like the community foundation that leverage a deep understanding of community in order to respond with urgency and impact.”
Rhoads said in a press release that a public health crises of this scale will require “everyone to pitch in,” and that individual giving is necessary.
“We see this as both a sprint and a marathon,” Rhoads said in a press relese. “Organizations need our support now as they respond to immediate needs. But they will also need us as our region works to recover, and that will take a collective effort from caring people.”
