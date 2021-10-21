Community Foundation for Southwest Washington president leaving

The Community Foundation for Southwest Washington will be getting a new president, as current President Jennifer Rhoads announced she is leaving after nearly a decade. She oversaw the launch of Give More 24!.

Rhoads will remain in her position until a successor is found, according to a Community Foundation press release, likely before April 2022. Board Chair T. Randall Grove said Rhoads "has led the Community Foundation through a time of considerable change and her contributions are remarkable.”

“She’s a natural connector who has eagerly tackled challenges, and her results are highlighted by our expanded presence and partnerships in the community,” Grove said.

Rhodes joined the Community Foundation in 2012 as the vice president of development and president designate and became president in June 2013. Before that, she spent 15 years working in financial planning and wealth management.

Under Rhoads's leadership, the foundation distributed more than $100 million in grants, grew its total charitable assets fivefold and focused on alleviating intergenerational poverty, the press release said. The foundation also gave out nearly $9 million in COVID-19 relief.

“Growing this foundation has been a team effort, and also deeply meaningful because I’ve always called southwest Washington home,” Rhoads said in the press release. “I will treasure the relationships and achievements we've built.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.