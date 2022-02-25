Community Foundation for Southwest Washington awards $1.5 million in 2021; taking applications for 2022

The Community Foundation for Southwest Washington awarded $1.5 million in discretionary grants to 59 nonprofits in 2021, the organization announced Thursday.

The grants support nonprofits serving residents in Clark, Cowlitz and Skamania counties. Funding is available for a variety of issues, but most awards are distributed through the Community Foundation’s Focus Grant program, which aims to disrupt the cycle of intergenerational poverty, according to the organization.

The Community Foundation's approach to addressing intergenerational poverty includes distributing grants to agencies providing basic human needs, educational attainment and asset building services.

The foundation currently is taking applications for the first round 2022 Focus Grants, which typically range from $25,000 to $50,000 each. The program operates two cycles annually and distributes about $800,000 total each year. Nonprofits and other eligible organizations working to break the cycle of intergenerational poverty in Cowlitz, Clark and Skamania counties are encouraged to apply by March 31. Applicants can find more information at www.cfsww.org/grants.

Cowlitz County organizations received 13 Focus Grants last year totaling $231,350. That includes $25,000 for the Rainbow Advocacy and Inclusion and Networking Services (RAINS) to help operate the Rainbow Community Center, launched to provide connection and support for LGBTQIA+ residents through events, trainings and resources.

Love Overwhelming received a $25,000 grant to help run the severe weather shelter, which it operates with the Kelso Longview Ministerial Association.

The Community Foundation began awarding the Focus Grants in 2012 to focus on disrupting intergenerational poverty, or poverty that persists from one generation to the next.

