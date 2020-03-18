Community donates hundreds of rolls of toilet paper to local retirement home

The school posted on Facebook Monday night about the home’s shortage. Within two hours, the post was shared more than 450 times. As of mid-day Wednesday, that number had grown to more than 870. Typical posts are shared about 50 to 75 times, Director of Student Services Rachell Coffee said.

Coffee said she was amazed at how the post “exploded.”

“In a time of lots of confusion and just kind of a scary time, it was a tangible way for the community to help out their neighbor and somebody in need, especially a vulnerable population that can’t easily access toilet paper,” Coffee said.

Jimenez said she was “dumbstruck” by the reaction and started crying when she saw the donations.

“It’s an eye-opener when people realize that seniors are protecting in place and people trying to care for them can’t do basic care because they can’t get access to supplies because hoarding is going on,” she said. “People are feeling helpless, and I think it was something they could do to help, be useful and fight back against something we don’t understand and have no control over.”

She encouraged the community to look out for their elderly neighbors and support other local retirement homes and their residents.