Community Court in jeopardy, commissioners hesitant to fund amid COVID

The judge in charge of Cowlitz County’s year-old Community Court, which attempts to steer misdemeanor defendants out of jail into the rehabilitation program, is concerned for its future because it might lose its county funding.

Cowlitz County commissioners Joe Gardner and Dennis Weber support the program but say they’re withholding financing while they await information on how the virus outbreak affects county sales tax revenue.

District Court Judge Debra Burchett oversees the court, which has about 25 participants, four graduates and no repeat offenders so far, she said.

Similar to the county’s felony-level diversionary courts, the Community Court’s goal is to steer criminal offenders out of the criminal justice system by addressing the root causes of their crimes, such as mental illness, drug abuse or poverty.

“I think this is wrong kind of program to be cutting, given what we’re going through,” Burchett said.

The program has been on hold since about mid-March because of COVID-19. On March 24, Burchett presented the county commissioners with a new one-year contract with Lower Columbia CAP for $78,000 to provide the judicial coordinator for the program, but the commissioners tabled it until May.