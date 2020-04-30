Community Court in jeopardy, commissioners hesitant to fund amid COVID

The judge in charge of Cowlitz County’s year-old Community Court, which attempts to steer misdemeanor defendants out of jail into the rehabilitation program, is concerned for its future because it might lose its county funding.
Cowlitz County commissioners Joe Gardner and Dennis Weber support the program but say they’re withholding financing while they await information on how the virus outbreak affects county sales tax revenue.
District Court Judge Debra Burchett oversees the court, which has about 25 participants, four graduates and no repeat offenders so far, she said.
Similar to the county’s felony-level diversionary courts, the Community Court’s goal is to steer criminal offenders out of the criminal justice system by addressing the root causes of their crimes, such as mental illness, drug abuse or poverty.
“I think this is wrong kind of program to be cutting, given what we’re going through,” Burchett said.
The program has been on hold since about mid-March because of COVID-19. On March 24, Burchett presented the county commissioners with a new one-year contract with Lower Columbia CAP for $78,000 to provide the judicial coordinator for the program, but the commissioners tabled it until May.
Commissioner Arne Mortensen, who opposed creating the program in the first place, instead wanted to deny the agreement. Commissioner Gardner said he supports the program but was hesitant because of loss in sales tax revenue from the coronavirus pandemic.
Burchett said she understands that the commissioners are looking at “tough issues” and doesn’t have a problem putting the contract on hold for a month or so. She said the contract could possibly be cut to about $50,000.
While Commissioner Dennis Weber said Wednesday he supports the program, the board is in a “hold position” until it’s clear what funding is available.
“All indications were it’s a program that’s working,” he said. “We’re all a go if the money’s there.”
It’s unclear when in May the commissioners will reconsider the contract because sales tax revenue reports run 60 days behind, said Axel Swanson, chief of staff.
While Community Court doesn’t bring in revenue, Burchett said it saves the county money because each inmate costs $80 or $90 a day to keep in the jail.
When the commissioners created the program in October 2018, they approved $26,600 in mental health sales tax to pay for the coordinator position through 2019. The other $62,000 to fund Community Court came from Great Rivers Behavioral Health Organization, a publicly funded Southwest Washington mental health and drug abuse administrator.
However, in January, Great Rivers changed its structure and no longer funds the program, leaving mental health sales tax as the only funding, Burchett said. She said there’s a possibility of getting funding from the state for Community Court, but that likely wouldn’t happen until next year.
The Legislature earlier this year appropriated $4.5 million of the Criminal Justice Treatment Account to set up or expand therapeutic courts, but that doesn’t include funding existing courts like Cowlitz County’s.
Burchett said Sen. Dean Takko, D-Longview, told her he’d propose changing the language to include existing programs, but unless there’s a special session, the Legislature isn’t set to meet again until January.
If the commissioners funded the program for another year, Burchett said she’d continue to push for state funding.
“I don’t know, if we go ahead and end program, if we’ll be able to start it up again,” she said. “I think it would be a mistake to not give us the funding.”
