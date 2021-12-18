 Skip to main content
Community Christmas food giveaways, meals set for next week

Belly Brigade Christmas breakfast 2018

Amie Jo Brassfield, right, fixes a to-go box for one of the Longview residents who attended the Cowlitz County Belly Brigade Christmas breakfast in 2018. 

 Mallory Gruben

Next week, several community organizations will begin distributing holiday dinner supplies and holding free meals ahead of Christmas on Saturday. 

On Tuesday, Lower Columbia CAP is handing out free turkey or ham dinners via drive-thru or walk-up from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot on 12th Avenue behind the organization’s building. The meals are available first come, first serve to Cowlitz County residents. 

The Longview Salvation Army will be serving a Christmas lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at 1639 10th Ave., Longview. 

The Belly Brigade will hold its sixth annual Christmas breakfast at 9 a.m. Saturday at Longview Foursquare Church, 416 20th Ave., and at Laurie Hall next to 208 Church St., Kelso. The group also will hand out free clothing and stockings with other items. Belly Brigade serves free meals at about 4 p.m. every Sunday at the locations in Kelso and Longview. 

