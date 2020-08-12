Commissioners extend COVID emergency declaration, approve homeless grants

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a 2-1 vote, the Cowlitz County commissioners extended the local emergency declaration for the fourth time since the original order was passed on March 4.

Commissioner Arne Mortensen opposed extending the declaration.

The emergency declaration continues the delegation of authority for the Incident Management Team, acquisition and distribution of personal protective equipment, and ability for small businesses to apply for funds from FEMA, said Axel Swanson, chief of staff.

Commissioner Joe Gardner said the county Department of Emergency Management is still using the declaration to distribute personal protective equipment to first responders and long term care facilities.

Ernie Schnabler, emergency management director, said he would be concerned that without the declaration allowing the county to get personal protective equipment from the state, it would have to pay a lot of money out of pocket for supplies that may not be readily available for purchase.