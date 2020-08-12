Commissioners extend COVID emergency declaration, approve homeless grants

In a 2-1 vote, the Cowlitz County commissioners extended the local emergency declaration for the fourth time since the original order was passed on March 4.
Commissioner Arne Mortensen opposed extending the declaration.
The emergency declaration continues the delegation of authority for the Incident Management Team, acquisition and distribution of personal protective equipment, and ability for small businesses to apply for funds from FEMA, said Axel Swanson, chief of staff.
Commissioner Joe Gardner said the county Department of Emergency Management is still using the declaration to distribute personal protective equipment to first responders and long term care facilities.
Ernie Schnabler, emergency management director, said he would be concerned that without the declaration allowing the county to get personal protective equipment from the state, it would have to pay a lot of money out of pocket for supplies that may not be readily available for purchase.
In other business, the commissioners approved a contract with Lower Columbia CAP for a low-barrier group home with supportive services for six high-risk individuals. The program is funded by local document recording fees for about $96,300 for one year. The house has rules and helps residents deal with their barriers to housing.
The commissioners also approved allocating an additional $25,000 from the state Department of Commerce to both Emergency Support Shelter and Cowlitz Family Health Center for COVID-19 pandemic response. The agreements, first approved in March, provided $25,000 for each organization to provide public health needs for homeless people during the pandemic, including increasing shelter capacity at the support shelter and increased sanitation at the shelter and Alabama Street homeless camp.
In other business, the commissioners approved an amendment to a two-year contract with state Department of Health to add $176,150 for COVID-19 case and contact investigations and epidemiological services. Any unspent funds will carry over to next year, said Carole Harrison, county interim health director.
The contract also includes a $3,640 increase in funds for the health department to promote immunizations to improve vaccination rates.
Harrison said that, depending on the amount of COVID-19 work, the department may not be able to accomplish this task and if so, would return the funding to the state.
