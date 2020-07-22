Commissioners deadlock on homeless grant application

Two Cowlitz County commissioners Wednesday deadlocked on whether to apply for a $577,000 state grant that could be used to create a hosted campsite for the homeless.
Commissioners Arne Mortensen and Dennis Weber worried about a grant’s requirements for the funded project to be “low barrier,” meaning it would not require residents to be clean and sober or require treatment. Commissioner Joe Gardner was absent.
The state Department of Commerce earmarked the grant for Cowlitz County and the city of Longview if they apply together, said Gena James, county human services manager. (James said Longview told the county it had some interest in applying, but it’s unclear if the city would apply for the grant without the county.)
The county has discussed setting up a designated homeless campsite since December, when the city of Longview established a site on Alabama Street of move campers from outside City Hall. The commissioners said they will fund a site but only if it is hosted and includes rules and security.
James said Wednesday that the Department of Commerce told her using the funds for a rotating hosted campsite would not be ideal but could be supported under the grant if the rules are “rooted in the safety and well-being of the folks staying there.” The agency would be willing to discuss what rules and expectations could be allowed at the site if it were funded by the grant, James said.
The commissioners, though were concerned the program wouldn’t allow the county to set certain rules for the hosted camp, such as requiring residents to enter treatment or banning sex offenders.
In addition, under terms of the grant the shelter or camp couldn’t deny residents with involvement in the criminal justice system and wouldn’t require residents to participate in treatment or a housing plan, Mortensen said.
Mortensen said he would not support that grant application because it appears it does not allow for regulations with consequences. He said the county should have a specific plan lined out for the hosted site, or any other option, before applying for funding. (Local officials have been unable to find a site for the camp.)
Weber said the county’s initial plans for a hosted site would include security and a host agency to enforce rules. He said he wouldn’t want to make the situation worse than it already is.
Carole Harrison, interim director of health and human services, said the county could apply for the grant so it doesn’t miss the deadline but still decide not to go forward with it if the program does not allow for the hosted campsite as planned.
A handful of citizens urged the commissioners not to pass up the opportunity for funding. One woman pointed to the severe weather shelter operated by the Kelso-Longview Ministerial Association and Love Overwhelming this winter as an example of a low barrier shelter that ran smoothly.
However, with Mortensen opposed, Weber concluded the grant application couldn’t go forward at this time.
