Commissioners deadlock on homeless grant application

The commissioners, though were concerned the program wouldn’t allow the county to set certain rules for the hosted camp, such as requiring residents to enter treatment or banning sex offenders.

In addition, under terms of the grant the shelter or camp couldn’t deny residents with involvement in the criminal justice system and wouldn’t require residents to participate in treatment or a housing plan, Mortensen said.

Mortensen said he would not support that grant application because it appears it does not allow for regulations with consequences. He said the county should have a specific plan lined out for the hosted site, or any other option, before applying for funding. (Local officials have been unable to find a site for the camp.)

Weber said the county’s initial plans for a hosted site would include security and a host agency to enforce rules. He said he wouldn’t want to make the situation worse than it already is.

Carole Harrison, interim director of health and human services, said the county could apply for the grant so it doesn’t miss the deadline but still decide not to go forward with it if the program does not allow for the hosted campsite as planned.