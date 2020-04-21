Commissioners ask Inslee to lift restrictions on fishing, construction

The Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday approved a resolution asking Gov. Jay Inslee to lift coronavirus-related restrictions on fishing, gun sales, worshiping and other activities prohibited under his stay-at-home order.
And later in the meeting, Commissioner Arne Mortensen voted against extending the county's COVID-19 emergency declaration, but the two other commissioners voted to extend it.
Cowlitz County Sheriff Brad Thurman requested the resolution to lift restrictions following a conversation among elected officials last week, Commissioner Joe Gardner said.
Thurman said the protective measures are “restricting citizens’ rights.” He told the commissioners Tuesday that citizens are responsible for making their own decisions based on advice and guidelines that are publicly available. Children are taught to look both ways before they cross the street, he said, but that’s not written in law.
Gardner said it would be better for emergency response efforts if citizens were more focused on general safety guidelines, instead of a “blanket order” on what is deemed essential and nonessential.
Commissioner Dennis Weber said the resolution is intended to remove “inconsistencies” within the stay-home-order. Hunting and fishing is allowed in Oregon, but not Washington, he said, and home improvement stores are deemed essential but home improvement projects are not permitted.
“It’s important for people to understand that it isn’t attempting to completely abolish any of the public health measures that are part of the emergency resolutions,” Weber said. “It still does keep in place social distancing and testing and other important activities that are essential in making sure this place is safe.”
The resolution asks Inslee to rescind proclamations that restrict citizens’ rights to:
• Construct homes.
• Hunt and fish based on Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife previously published regulations.
• Exercise their right to assemble and engage in religious activities.
• Exercise their Second Amendment rights by accessing retailers engaging in firearms sales, transfers and selling of ammunition.
• Exercise their right to pursue evictions for non-payment of rent under the Landlord Tenant Act.
Four members of the public spoke on the resolution during the meeting: One was in favor and three were opposed.
Bill Josh said the resolution would help address the area’s housing crisis by allowing private construction projects to move forward. And people can hunt and fish safely while following social distancing guidelines, he said.
Those who were opposed said lifting the restrictions could jeopardize the health and safety of Cowlitz County residents. The restrictions are “science and medically based,” one woman said, and whether to lift them shouldn’t be “a political discussion.”
Sally Jones said she could support working with the governor to possibly loosen restrictions on hunting, fishing and home construction. But allowing evictions, buying guns and gathering for religious activities are “not in our best interest.”
Summer O’Neill said it’s “absolutely inappropriate” for the government to support issuing eviction notices to local families, “particularly coming from the board of health.”
As a landlord, she thinks it's "frankly unconscionable" to allow evictions during a pandemic, O'Neill said after the meeting. That will make people homeless, which will make them more susceptible to the virus, and therefore the community more susceptible to the virus, she said.
O'Neill, who is the chairwoman of the Cowlitz Democratic Central Committee, added that she was "sad to see our county commissioners kind of perpetuate political garbage in the middle of a pandemic."
Bill Josh, who is a Republican, told The Daily News after the meeting that he didn't see the resolution as partisan or politically-motivated.
"In regards to people losing their employment and people losing housing or not being able to construct homes, it’s not a Republican or Democrat thing," he said. "It effects everybody and it’s indifferent to your political party. And it's not just Republicans who like to fish."
The Daily News also received a few more reactions from the public, all opposed to the resolution.
Gary Lindstrom, a Kalama landlord, said he “fully endorses” the decisions made in Washington, Oregon and California to not evict tenants during the pandemic.
“Now is not the time for partisan politics,” he wrote in a letter to the commissioners. “It is a time to listen to those who understand the ways of the virus and for the safety of our American people and importantly medical personnel and first responders. Which one of us has a guaranteed bed at Peacehealth and a ventilator?”
Before reopening businesses and activities, the focus should be on lowering the rate of infection, Lindstrom said.
Inslee already is considering the issues outlined in the resolution and plans to have more to say about next steps this week, a spokesperson for the governor said Monday.
Opinion polls show the public overwhelmingly supports social distancing measures, and a Newsweek story released this week said COVID-19 cases in Kentucky increased after a week of protests to “reopen” the state.
Thurman said the county’s resolution is an expansion of letters sent by the commissioners last week asking the governor to allow construction and fishing and hunting to resume.
The resolution also asks Inslee to discuss the emergency orders with legislative leaders and to cease entering into multi-state agreements. In addition, the resolution asks the state to stop releasing inmates from state prisons prior to completion of their sentences with no verifiable data that the inmates would be at less risk of contracting COVID-19 when out of state custody.
Emergency declaration extension
Also during the meeting, Mortensen said he voted against extending the emergency declaration because information about the virus is conflicting and does not justify measures he believes violate the Constitution.
“A fundamental rule in humanity is you are not obligated to commit suicide or economic suicide. That is what is being asked of us now,” Mortensen said.
Based on those elements, Mortensen said “it’s really unwise to continue the resolution.”
Commissioners Gardner and Weber both voted to extend the emergency declaration, so the measure passed.
At the end of the meeting Mortensen said he'd like to discuss with the other commissioners the possibility of opening the next meeting to the public. County residents could watch Tuesday's meeting on KLTV or call in, but there were audio problems with both methods and numerous delays in discussion due to confusion.
Mortensen said he'd like to use tape to set up 6-foot social distancing guidelines in the County Administration Building so the public could come participate in person.
Weber, who had called in to the meeting, said figuring out the technology might solve the problem.
The commissioners may discuss the matter during a workshop tomorrow.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.