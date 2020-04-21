Commissioners ask Inslee to lift restrictions on fishing, construction

Thurman said the county’s resolution is an expansion of letters sent by the commissioners last week asking the governor to allow construction and fishing and hunting to resume.

The resolution also asks Inslee to discuss the emergency orders with legislative leaders and to cease entering into multi-state agreements. In addition, the resolution asks the state to stop releasing inmates from state prisons prior to completion of their sentences with no verifiable data that the inmates would be at less risk of contracting COVID-19 when out of state custody.

Emergency declaration extension

Also during the meeting, Mortensen said he voted against extending the emergency declaration because information about the virus is conflicting and does not justify measures he believes violate the Constitution.

“A fundamental rule in humanity is you are not obligated to commit suicide or economic suicide. That is what is being asked of us now,” Mortensen said.

Based on those elements, Mortensen said “it’s really unwise to continue the resolution.”

Commissioners Gardner and Weber both voted to extend the emergency declaration, so the measure passed.