Commissioners approve rezone northeast of Woodland

In a 2-1 vote Tuesday, the Cowlitz County commissioners approved a landowner’s request to rezone two parcels of land near Woodland under a more restrictive designation, despite concerns over the change.
The property owner expects the new light manufacturing designation will make it “easier” to potentially build a wireless tower in the 4.2-acre property in the 2200 block of Lewis River Road, according to the zoning change application.
The previously unzoned parcels currently house the Lewis River RV-Boat Storage, a transmission repair shop and an ATV sales and repair center. The new zoning wouldn’t restrict any of the current uses, according to the county Building and Planning department.
The unzoned designation allows most uses that aren’t considered a nuisance, said Jason Lugo, county associate planner. The light manufacturing restricts land uses slightly, but would still allow the current businesses on the property to operate as is, he said.
The commissioners questioned why the property owner would want to change to a more restrictive zoning, as well as if the light manufacturing designation was appropriate.
The change implements more restrictions on the land use, but also provides protections and allows for more “appropriate review criteria” for project applications going forward, said Nick Little, of Chilton Development Services representing the property owner.
The change in designation would also allow for “a much easier and logical” permitting path for a potential wireless tower that the landowner is in negotiations to place on the land, according to the zoning change application.
Two members of the public voiced concerns about the potential cell tower negatively affecting the nearby residential area.
Travis Goddard, City of Woodland community development director, said Tuesday the light manufacturing designation is inconsistent with the city’s future growth plan, which designated the area as commercial. The city is required to plan and build infrastructure consistent with that plan, and the zoning change would make it more difficult to comply, Goddard said.
The city suggested the property owner annex into the city instead, which would potentially save them some utility fees and taxes, Goddard said.
The landowner has no intention of annexing into the city, Little said.
According to the application, the county’s light manufacturing and the city’s commercial designations allow for similar uses, and shouldn’t be a reason to not change the zoning.
Commissioner Joe Gardner said “as odd as it may be” to change from unzoned to light manufacturing, “it’s hard to find a reason not to approve the change.”
Commissioner Arne Mortensen said he was confused as to why the property owner would want more restrictive zoning.
Commissioner Dennis Weber proposed referring it back to the planning commission to look at a change in zoning for the larger area around the two parcels in question because of neighbors’ and the city’s concerns.
However, to deny the application, the commissioners were required to come up with findings that show request isn’t consistent with the comprehensive plan. Because the application fit under the plan, the commissioners voted to approve the plan, with Weber opposed.
