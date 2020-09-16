Commissioners approve rezone northeast of Woodland

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a 2-1 vote Tuesday, the Cowlitz County commissioners approved a landowner’s request to rezone two parcels of land near Woodland under a more restrictive designation, despite concerns over the change.

The property owner expects the new light manufacturing designation will make it “easier” to potentially build a wireless tower in the 4.2-acre property in the 2200 block of Lewis River Road, according to the zoning change application.

The previously unzoned parcels currently house the Lewis River RV-Boat Storage, a transmission repair shop and an ATV sales and repair center. The new zoning wouldn’t restrict any of the current uses, according to the county Building and Planning department.

The unzoned designation allows most uses that aren’t considered a nuisance, said Jason Lugo, county associate planner. The light manufacturing restricts land uses slightly, but would still allow the current businesses on the property to operate as is, he said.

The commissioners questioned why the property owner would want to change to a more restrictive zoning, as well as if the light manufacturing designation was appropriate.