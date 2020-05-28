Commissioners agree to make chief of staff a non-contracted position

The Cowlitz County chief of staff no longer will be a contracted position after the commissioners on Wednesday agreed to make it a regular employee role at the end of the year.
But the board rejected Commissioner Arne Mortensen’s proposal to eliminate the position, which was created in the fall of 2017.
The change will cause no immediate reduction in the position’s salary, which is $126,888 for this year.
Chief of Staff Axel Swanson recommended the change. In a prepared letter, Swanson proposed letting his contract expire and for him to become a regular non-contracted employee on Jan. 1.
“I think it’s the right thing to do,” Swanson said Wednesday. “I think I should be treated as any other county employee.”
All three commissioners agreed to the recommendation.
The chief of staff takes direction from the commissioners and manages the county’s executive and administrative functions.
The position acts as a liaison between the county departments and elected officials.
Swanson said when he was hired three years ago, it was important for him to have a contract because he was leaving another job and the contract afforded some job protections, including a severance package. It was to expire on Dec. 31.
Swanson said he recommended letting the contract expire because of uncertain economic circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said the change also gives more flexibility to the commissioners, especially if new commissioners are elected in November (incumbents Dennis Weber and Mortensen both face re-election challengers). This would allow them to evaluate his performance and decide what to do depending on the economy at the time.
Weber said creating the position was valuable.
“Having the chief of staff taking directions from us (to give to the departments) has been more efficient and effective,” he said.
Prior to creating the position, there was “constant confusion as to the direction of the board,” Weber said.
None of the individual commissioners has the legal authority to order staff around, so it was it difficult to make changes because the department heads never knew what the full board wanted, Weber said.
Mortensen said Wednesday he didn’t think the position was working out and proposed eliminating it, though he said he was not faulting Swanson.
In the past three years there has been confusion about who is in charge, Mortensen said. With commissioners maintaining control over the staff, having a chief of staff that is also responsible for them is “awkward,” he said.
Mortensen said the functions of chief of staff can be covered in a different way, though he was not specific.
“That’s not to say we can’t use some of his expertise,” he said. “Part of my objection is not a lack of appreciation, but I don’t think the chief of staff is a good position to have in the county.”
Commissioner Joe Gardner said overall, he’s been satisfied with Swanson’s performance.
Weber said Swanson has done what the board tasks him with doing, leading to clearer direction from the board to county staff.
“It would be to the detriment of the county to give up that position,” he said. “It doesn’t help when he has one commissioner undermining his authority.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.