Commissioners agree to make chief of staff a non-contracted position

Swanson said he recommended letting the contract expire because of uncertain economic circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the change also gives more flexibility to the commissioners, especially if new commissioners are elected in November (incumbents Dennis Weber and Mortensen both face re-election challengers). This would allow them to evaluate his performance and decide what to do depending on the economy at the time.

Weber said creating the position was valuable.

“Having the chief of staff taking directions from us (to give to the departments) has been more efficient and effective,” he said.

Prior to creating the position, there was “constant confusion as to the direction of the board,” Weber said.

None of the individual commissioners has the legal authority to order staff around, so it was it difficult to make changes because the department heads never knew what the full board wanted, Weber said.

Mortensen said Wednesday he didn’t think the position was working out and proposed eliminating it, though he said he was not faulting Swanson.