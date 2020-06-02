You are the owner of this article.
Commissioners accept $5.9M in relief funds, adopt COVID resolution
Commissioners accept $5.9M in relief funds, adopt COVID resolution

Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday approved a contract with the state Department of Commerce to accept $5.9 million in federal coronavirus relief funds, with at least $1 million planned for local business relief. 

The money, allocated on a reimbursement basis, cannot be used to make up for lost tax revenue. The county can use the funds for medical, public health, payroll, actions related to public health measures, economic support and other COVID-19 expenses. 

The county has been working with the Cowlitz Economic Development Council to set up the business relief program, said Commissioner Dennis Weber. A CEDC committee will review applications from affected businesses, score them and recommend some for final approval from a committee of county and city policymakers. 

Relief funds for junior taxing districts also be available, Weber said. 

More details of the plan will be discussed during the commissioners' 1:30 p.m. Wednesday workshop. (See breakout for directions for joining the virtual meeting.)

In other business, as part of the consent agenda the commissioners approved a resolution adopted last week that citizens are "being injured emotionally, economically and spiritually by arbitrary and capricious mandates" the state has imposed to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The approved measure is a modified version of the resolution originally proposed by Commissioner Arne Mortensen last Tuesday. 

Resident Tom Samuels said Tuesday the resolution is a waste of time and a campaign stunt for Mortensen.

"We need to work together and not against each other," he said. 

Another man said he agreed that the state regulations have been economically painful but protect people's lives. 

A woman disagreed that her rights had been violated by Inslee's regulations and said the rules are trying to people safe using a responsible method. 

In an email to commissioners Monday, former pastor John Steppert said the regulations keep people safe and healthy and were put together with "due diligence and careful intent." 

"Your actions with regard to this Resolution, appear to be an “act of defiance” (of) Governor Inslee and the Center for Disease Control," Steppert wrote. "This is certainly not the style, or type of leadership, and governance we the citizens of Cowlitz County expect from our elected Cowlitz County Commissioners." 

The commissioners said last week the resolution was in part to clarify their position on state regulations related to the coronavirus because there had been some misunderstandings of the county's role in enforcing the rules. 

How to join the Cowlitz County Commissioners' Wednesday meeting

Members of the public can join the Cowlitz County commissioner workshop at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday held on video platform Zoom by:

•Visiting https://zoom.us/j/92911655366pwd=ellKMStxVE5FMVBDSnJuS0ZwTkZwdz09. The webinar ID is 929 1165 5366 and the password is 058952. 

• Using iPhone one-tap: 1-253-215-8782,,92911655366#,,1#,058952# or +1-346-248-7799,,92911655366#,,1#,058952#

• Calling in by telephone based on your current location at 253-215-8782 or 346-248-7799 or 669-900-9128 or 312-626-6799 or 646-558-8656 or 301-715-8592. 

