Commissioners accept $5.9M in relief funds, adopt COVID resolution

Resident Tom Samuels said Tuesday the resolution is a waste of time and a campaign stunt for Mortensen.

"We need to work together and not against each other," he said.

Another man said he agreed that the state regulations have been economically painful but protect people's lives.

A woman disagreed that her rights had been violated by Inslee's regulations and said the rules are trying to people safe using a responsible method.

In an email to commissioners Monday, former pastor John Steppert said the regulations keep people safe and healthy and were put together with "due diligence and careful intent."

"Your actions with regard to this Resolution, appear to be an “act of defiance” (of) Governor Inslee and the Center for Disease Control," Steppert wrote. "This is certainly not the style, or type of leadership, and governance we the citizens of Cowlitz County expect from our elected Cowlitz County Commissioners."

The commissioners said last week the resolution was in part to clarify their position on state regulations related to the coronavirus because there had been some misunderstandings of the county's role in enforcing the rules.

