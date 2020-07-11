Commissioner District 2 candidates spar over homelessness, COVID response

Two challengers Friday blamed the Cowlitz County commissioners for a lack of leadership on the area’s homelessness problem, but Commissioner Dennis Weber said the county has not abandoned the effort to set up a hosted campsite.
Challengers Kurt Anagnostou and Jack Hansen took issue with the June disbanding of the “ad hoc” committee formed to identify sites for a homeless encampment. The committee — made up of county and city leaders — tried unsuccessfully for months to find a backup location to the Longview-sponsored camp on Alabama Street.
“I see that as deserting the City of Longview,” said Hansen, a landlord liaison with Lower Columbia CAP, during a virtual League of Women Voters primary election forum.
“If we get everybody to the table, we’ll come up with better methods and solutions than leaving the cities to fend for themselves,” said Longview attorney Anagnostou, a former Cowlitz PUD commissioner and Longview mayor. “The county has the funds available. … It needs to take a leadership role and draw all the interested elements to the table.”
Weber shot back, saying Longview City Manager Kurt Sacha recommended disbanding the ad hoc committee.
The commissioners haven’t dropped the idea of setting up a hosted camp, which would be organized and include oversight, security and health services, Weber said. The plan will also include funding permanent supportive housing to go along with that to get campers into housing with accompanying treatment and help, he said.
“The challenge is building the coalition on the commission to get the job done, and that hasn’t happened yet,” he said.
The county has ladled out millions of dollars in state, federal and local tax dollars to address homelessness, but homeless counts have remained stubbornly high. The problem’s roots are deep, with cited reasons including drug addiction, a lack of employment opportunities and mental health problems.
Hansen, a Republican, and Anagnostou, an Independent, are challenging Weber’s bid for a third four-year term as commissioner for the district representing the Longview area. The two top winners of the Aug. 4 primary will face off in the November general election.
Weber, a Republican, and Anagnostou largely agreed on the importance of programs like the therapeutic courts — such as Drug and Mental Health courts — to help keep people out of jail and save money in the long run.
Hansen said he doesn’t believe the commissioners are as hands-on as they should be in monitoring the social service programs. There’s a lot of wastefulness so the county isn’t seeing the results it should, he said.
“These program guidelines don’t have the accountability, progressiveness or sustainability to get off taxpayer (funds),” Hansen said.
Hansen said there’s often a “game of kick the can” between the cities and county rather than the entities working together.
“It’s okay to disagree but you got to come up with a solution,” he said.
However, Weber said, “At election time candidates often portray the city and county at loggerheads” when that isn’t the case.
Anagnostou said there’s been mixed communications from the county about the Headquarters Landfill that “make the public nervous.” The county needs to protect the landfill as a revenue-generating asset, he said.
During his closing statement, Weber responded that he’s not in favor of selling or contracting out the landfill, an idea considered but rejected two years ago. He said he listened to the citizens when they said they wanted the county to retain control.
Hansen said he didn’t know enough about the landfill at the time to comment on its management.
All candidates spoke about the importance of bringing jobs to the area. While Weber and Anagnostou voiced support for Northwest Innovation Works proposed Kalama methanol plant, Hansen said he’d have to analyze its safety and make sure the family wage jobs would go to local workers.
Hansen said he’d support apprenticeship programs for high school seniors to invest in the youth and make sure they have local jobs when they graduate.
Anagnostou said the county should work on attracting new green industry.
The county has been working on increasing jobs in the community, Weber said. He represents the commissioners on the board of Workforce Southwest Washington, which is working on an apprenticeship program. Local agencies offer a variety of job training, he said.
“There are a lot of ways to stimulate business but large employers hold the key,” Weber said. “So thank goodness we have the paper mills and health facilities, and our economy is surviving this COVID-19 pandemic because of their fuller employment.”
Cowlitz County has also been fortunate not to have a huge virus outbreak, he said. But Weber said he supports continuing the COVID-19 Incident Management Team in case history repeats itself. During the Spanish influenza outbreak a century ago, the county loosened restrictions after seeing no major effects for the first few weeks, but then the virus surged and killed multiple people, Weber said.
Anagnostou called out the commissioners for passing a resolution in May stating the state’s COVID-19 mandates are “arbitrary and capricious.” The pandemic is a health and science problem that’s been warped into a political issue, he said.
The response has “been painful” but the pandemic is not over yet, Anagnostou said. The county should continue to promote the benefit of mask wearing and social distancing, he said.
Hansen took the opposite stance, saying the county’s emergency declaration is “crying wolf” and that the county could have found a more creative way to get personal protective equipment.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.