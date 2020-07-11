Commissioner District 2 candidates spar over homelessness, COVID response

“It’s okay to disagree but you got to come up with a solution,” he said.

However, Weber said, “At election time candidates often portray the city and county at loggerheads” when that isn’t the case.

Anagnostou said there’s been mixed communications from the county about the Headquarters Landfill that “make the public nervous.” The county needs to protect the landfill as a revenue-generating asset, he said.

During his closing statement, Weber responded that he’s not in favor of selling or contracting out the landfill, an idea considered but rejected two years ago. He said he listened to the citizens when they said they wanted the county to retain control.

Hansen said he didn’t know enough about the landfill at the time to comment on its management.

All candidates spoke about the importance of bringing jobs to the area. While Weber and Anagnostou voiced support for Northwest Innovation Works proposed Kalama methanol plant, Hansen said he’d have to analyze its safety and make sure the family wage jobs would go to local workers.

Hansen said he’d support apprenticeship programs for high school seniors to invest in the youth and make sure they have local jobs when they graduate.