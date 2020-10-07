Commissioner candidates Weber, Anagnostou disagree on COVID response

Cowlitz County Commissioner Dennis Weber and challenger Kurt Anagnostou agree on many topics, but two COVID-19-related resolutions passed by the commissioners demonstrate the problems Anagnostou has with the commission.
Weber and Anagnostou are competing in the Nov. 3 general election for the Commissioner District 2 seat.
Weber, a Republican, won the August primary election, with 41.3% of the vote. Anagnostou, who is running as an independent, took 35.4% and Republican Jack Hansen took 22.5%. Only voters in Commissioner District 2 (the city of Longview and some rural area around it) cast ballots for this race in the primary. The general election vote is countywide.
In a recent interview with TDN, Weber said he is running for his third four-year term because people asked him and like the job he’s doing representing the county in Olympia and Washington D.C. He said he's working on issues people care about locally — mental health care, flood control and management of the Headquarters Landfill.
"I keep telling people I think this has been one of the best jobs I've ever had," he said. "I've liked all my jobs, but the incredible variety ... you have to be knowledgeable in timber policy, and knowledgeable in equity, just on and on and on. (There's) never a dull moment in county government."
Anagnostou, a former Longview City Councilman, mayor and Cowlitz PUD commissioner, said he's running to make a change in the direction of the board of commissioners and highlighted his experience serving in elected positions during rocky financial times.
"I would look at all the issues, take input from everyone, doesn't matter political bias, and come up with the best solution for the county," he said.
Anagnostou said he was disappointed in some of decisions about how the commissioners addressed homelessness and the COVID-19 pandemic response.
In May, the commissioners passed a resolution originally proposed by Commissioner Arne Mortensen stating they won't take action against any person or entity "pursuing their Constitutional rights," an apparent reference to anyone engaging in activities that run afoul of social distancing rules.
Mortensen proposed a similar resolution in September declaring the county "no longer limited by the arbitrary phases of lock down." Weber and Gardner voted to remove that clause because of concerns of its legality and passed the amended measure.
Anagnostou said the September resolution included inaccurate and misleading information that treatment is "available and effective at low cost and low risk" and the death rate is "less than many other causes of death." (COVID-19 is on track to be the third leading cause of death in the United States this year, following cancer and heart disease, according to CNN)
"I want our county open. It needs to be open," he said. "How does this resolution help us open up the county? It doesn't. In fact, potentially it hurts if people take this and violate the rules and end up getting sick."
Support Local Journalism
Anagnostou said the county should promote mask-wearing and social distancing rules proven effective in preventing virus transmission. Although he disagreed with some restrictions on outdoor recreation, Anagnostou said the state had decreased the rate of cases compared to other states, and "we should be proud of what we have accomplished."
Weber said he and Gardner "toned down" the language in Mortensen's resolutions and insisted on words of caution. But he said the commissioners have a responsibility to advocate for the community when rules are "unfairly applied."
Anagnostou said the resolution also provides an example of the "animosity" between Weber and Mortensen, who had a heated discussion while considering the measure.
"It’s not my personality to engage in those kind of conflicts. I don't think they’re helpful," Anagnostou said. "I’ve been in conflict with other people on the city council and PUD but for the most part we voted unanimously on most issues."
Weber said while he and Mortensen have disagreed, they tend to agree on "an awful lot." The commissioners mostly vote unanimously during their regular weekly meetings.
Anagnostou said the commissioners turned the COVID-19 restrictions, as well as homelessness, into political issues when they shouldn't be. The commissioners should be working together with the cities and other organizations to come up with a program to help homeless people, Anagnostou said.
Both candidates agree on the commissioners' plan to establish a managed encampment to replace the city's unhosted Alabama Street site.
The city and county have expressed support for an encampment managed by a social services provider, and the county commissioners have said they will pay for a site with county funds dedicated to homelessness and housing. Weber has said the site will include rules, security, sanitation and a "triage system" to help connect people to the services they need.
Weber said the commissioner are "this close" to getting the encampment issue solved, and he hopes to continue work on the plan soon.
"I love what I'm doing. I'm listening to what the people want," he said. "I've sometimes been accused of being too interested in the social service programs, my attitude is I want programs to give people a hand up, not just a hand out."
Weber said his years of experience as a commissioner give him an advantage over Anagnostou because it takes time to figure out the "ins and outs" of county government. Although both candidates served on the Longview City Council, Weber said the county has more responsibilities and less flexibility than cities.
Anagnostou said he would use the same strategies he employees as an attorney to tackle the commissioner workload.
“To get up on all the issues, (I would) take in all information I can from every source and then make the best decision on behalf of the county," he said. "It’s the reason I’m running as a nonpartisan (candidate), is because I want anybody to feel free to come with me with their ideas and issues about local government."
Ann Rasmusson, a Republican, is running a write-in campaign for the position. She appears to have begun her campaign in September, missing the filing deadline in May that would have put her name on the August primary ballot. Rasmusson filed with the Public Disclosure Commission on Sept. 23.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.