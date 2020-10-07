Commissioner candidates Weber, Anagnostou disagree on COVID response

Both candidates agree on the commissioners' plan to establish a managed encampment to replace the city's unhosted Alabama Street site.

The city and county have expressed support for an encampment managed by a social services provider, and the county commissioners have said they will pay for a site with county funds dedicated to homelessness and housing. Weber has said the site will include rules, security, sanitation and a "triage system" to help connect people to the services they need.

Weber said the commissioner are "this close" to getting the encampment issue solved, and he hopes to continue work on the plan soon.

"I love what I'm doing. I'm listening to what the people want," he said. "I've sometimes been accused of being too interested in the social service programs, my attitude is I want programs to give people a hand up, not just a hand out."

Weber said his years of experience as a commissioner give him an advantage over Anagnostou because it takes time to figure out the "ins and outs" of county government. Although both candidates served on the Longview City Council, Weber said the county has more responsibilities and less flexibility than cities.

Anagnostou said he would use the same strategies he employees as an attorney to tackle the commissioner workload.