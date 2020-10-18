Commissioner candidates Mortensen, Finn offer opposing leadership styles

As when he first ran for commissioner in 2016, Mortensen has centered his campaign on adhering to principles of accountability, responsibility and transparency.

During commissioner meetings he often questions the cost of programs, contracts and projects. Mortensen said over the past four years, he’s made some progress changing attitudes within the county to be more careful about the use of money, but he said there’s still “not a good understanding in what amounts to valuations.”

“If the money comes in, we typically spend up, and we really have to realize that we’re not in a growth business,” he said. The county’s customer base is controlled, so “what we need to do is figure out how to do the services there and need to have a prioritized set of these are what we take care of first and then we take care of this.”

Mortensen said he’s made some progress in improving transparency, but said the county hasn’t gone far enough to explain things to the public. He said he also has been “trying to get the county out of business it shouldn’t be in,” such as the syringe exchange. In 2017, the commissioners shut down the county’s needle exchange program which is now operated by Cowlitz Family Health Center.