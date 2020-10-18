Commissioner candidates Mortensen, Finn offer opposing leadership styles

In the race for Cowlitz County District 1 commissioner, voters on Nov. 3 will choose between two Republicans with opposing leadership styles, and the outcome could shift the three-member board closer to the political center.
Incumbent Arne Mortensen, a Libertarian-leaning conservative, has been a controversial figure over his first four-year term, advocating the privatization of the county landfill, opposing many social service programs and unabashedly championing a small-government ideology.
“I only work for the people of Cowlitz County,” he said during a September Woodland Chamber of Commerce forum. “I campaigned last time, as I do this time, for accountability, responsibility and transparency. I display these guiding principles when executing my job.”
Woodland Mayor Will Finn is a self-described right-leaning centrist with “conservative values and conservative when it come to taxpayer dollars.” Finn, a Washington State Patrol public information officer, has focused the need to improve relationships between the commissioners and cities, staff and the community.
“Folks should understand I’m a positive force. I’ve been a positive force here in Woodland and I hope to bring that to the county seat as well, in fact I know I will,” he said. “I expect to be challenged and create a more positive environment not only with my seat mates but with the business community as well and our residents. I think we can do better.”
As when he first ran for commissioner in 2016, Mortensen has centered his campaign on adhering to principles of accountability, responsibility and transparency.
During commissioner meetings he often questions the cost of programs, contracts and projects. Mortensen said over the past four years, he’s made some progress changing attitudes within the county to be more careful about the use of money, but he said there’s still “not a good understanding in what amounts to valuations.”
“If the money comes in, we typically spend up, and we really have to realize that we’re not in a growth business,” he said. The county’s customer base is controlled, so “what we need to do is figure out how to do the services there and need to have a prioritized set of these are what we take care of first and then we take care of this.”
Mortensen said he’s made some progress in improving transparency, but said the county hasn’t gone far enough to explain things to the public. He said he also has been “trying to get the county out of business it shouldn’t be in,” such as the syringe exchange. In 2017, the commissioners shut down the county’s needle exchange program which is now operated by Cowlitz Family Health Center.
The commission gets a lot of requests for “special interest groups,” and Mortensen analyzes those by cost effectiveness, he said. The Meals on Wheels program, which Mortensen has voted against funding several times, is an example, he said.
“I feel we have to look at the aggregate well-being of everyone in the community,” he said.
Support Local Journalism
Finn pointed to Mortensen’s recent opposition during the commission’s Oct. 6 meeting to Meals on Wheels as an example of the commissioner voting no on something without offering an alternative. Mortensen doesn’t want fund the program through the county but is not approaching other organizations about providing those services, Finn said.
“I believe in a solution-based, common sense approach,” Finn said. “I do believe you have to be conservative and have to be fiscally responsible. … I will say it (Mortensen’s vote) was wrong but the fact no solution was brought forward, that’s more inappropriate. You can’t just say no because you can, that’s not the way leadership should be.”
One of Finn’s main reasons for running is the lack of relationships between the county and other local governments, employees, business community and residents.
“I think that too many people have been pushed from table that are here to help the county grow and be successful,” he said.
Finn said if elected, he’d like to start a regular meeting with city leadership and other agencies to share information because there is not a lot of communication from the county to the cities.
Mortensen said Finn’s claim about a lack of communication is “a hollow accusation." He said he is always available to constituents no matter where they are from, and that he has met with several city leaders. Mortensen said he’s frustrated by the municipalities’ “territorialism.”
Mortensen said he's concerned that Finn plans to keep his job at Washington State Patrol if elected, and that his opponent has misunderstood what his availability as commissioner has to be.
Finn said there's no reason he can't hold both positions, and said it's "inappropriate" to discount a candidate because of employment. Finn said he could also take a leave of absence from the patrol if necessary.
"I do not work for governors. I work for citizens," Finn said. "When I come home just like everyone else, I have opinion and I'm able to express that. I have a (Loren) Culp sign in my yard, so don't tell me I can't have an opinion, I have every right to do that."
Mortensen and his supporters have questioned the validity of Finn’s party affiliation, and the commissioner said he doesn’t believe “there’s any way shape or form” that Finn is a Republican.
“It appears that it was part of a game to get what he wants regardless of the trust,” Mortensen wrote on his blog last week. “And it appears that he has no motive other than personal gain.”
Finn said he’s been very open and honest that he is a “centrist who leans right,” and won’t apologize for gaining support from both sides of the political aisle. Mortensen is “an extremist with a very small following,” Finn said.
“When you're in a position of leadership, you don’t just represent the R that’s after your name or the D or the I that’s after your name, you represent the entire community,” he said. “The fact that we’re able to get bipartisan buyoff and support is a wonderful thing bc it means we’re going to be able to affect change and create a product both sides can be proud of.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.