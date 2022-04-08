Columbian Artists Association's 44th Annual Spring Art Show award winners work on display at Cowlitz County Historical Museum in Kelso

The work of the award winners in the Columbian Artists Association’s 44th Annual Spring Show is on display through April 16 at the Cowlitz County Historical Museum, 405 Allen St., Kelso.

Viewing hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

The group’s featured artist, Alan Brunk’s ink and watercolor work is on display right inside the museum’s entrance. The show is free, but donations to the nonprofit museum are appreciated.

The Elda J. Cody award for People’s Choice will be presented April 16. Cody was a member of the CAA for many years. The award honors her memory, her talent and her inspiring passion for art, according to information submitted to The Daily News.

Attendees of the show are encouraged to cast their votes for the winner of the award.

CAA award winners

Best of Show: “Looking for Lunch” by Theresa Harmon.

Memorial Award: “ Canterbury UK Summer” by Jessie Camerer.

First place awards

Oils: “Afternoon at Water Park” by Carla Estavane.

Watercolor: “Canterbury UK Summer” By Jessie Camerer.

Mixed Media: “Mayger Marsh” by Mary Duvall.

Three Dimensional: “Curly Branch” by Dindia Zitek.

Acrylics: “Rise Above” by Katey Sandy.

Second place awards

Oils: “Abbey Island” by Dwight Herron.

Watercolor: “Forgotten Art” by Krista Mead.

Mixed Media: “Silk Spun” by Ian Harrington.

Three Dimensional: “Sunset at Cannon Beach” by Beth Bailey.

Acrylics: “Jodie’s Joy” by Ken Mittelbuscher.

Third place awards

Oils: “Horse of a Different Color” by Janis Newton.

Watercolor: “Spa Day at Corner Cafe” by Eileen Thompson.

Mixed Media: “The Tree” by Carolyn Zimmerman.

Three Dimensional: “Ocean Bound” by Janis Newton.

Acrylics: “35th & Hopkins” by Ken Mittelbuscher.

Honorable mention awards

Oils: “Capturing the Wind” by Carla Estavane.

Watercolor: “Orcas Paddle” by Carol Boudreau.

Mixed Media: “Breakthrough” by Katey Sandy.

Three dimensional: “Orbit” by Beth Baiey.

Acrylics: “Pot of Zinnias” by Scott McRae.

