As a single parent, it often was hard for Rheanna Walker to make time for her 2-year-old daughter, manage tantrums and get her on a sleep schedule.

Walker, 34, began attending a parent support group through Columbia Wellness a couple months ago, which has helped teach her how to deal with different scenarios and better take care of her daughter.

“It’s really not just focused on the kids but focused on the parents as well,” she said. “They’re willing to be there and it’s all about helping you to be a better parent. It’s really beneficial.”

Columbia Wellness offers Incredible Years parenting groups as part of its CARE Program, or Coordinating Agencies Response to Early Childhood Needs. The program serves parents and children from birth to 8-years-old in in Cowlitz, Wahkiakum and south Lewis counties.

The free programs focus on early assessment, identification and intervention of emotional, social and behavioral needs, said Program Manager Megan Huffman. Along with the parent support groups, the program includes individual and school-based therapy, assessments and referrals.

Anxious kids

Throughout the pandemic, Columbia Wellness has seen an increase in parents interested in the programs as some are seeing more behavioral challenges in children at home because they haven’t had a normal schedule, Huffman said. Columbia Wellness also has seen more young elementary children with social anxiety.

“We have really seen kids are just having a hard time focusing, paying attention, especially with online learning,” Huffman said. “Parents really struggled because they have to learn these things and they feel the stress of academics. A lot has been trying to normalize what they’re going through. Having a relationship with their child is much more beneficial than them knowing these academics.”

Huffman said the pandemic has taken a toll on younger children’s social skills, such as knowing how to share and controlling aggression.

Several studies conducted in the past year have found the pandemic has affected parents’ and childrens’ mental health. In a June 2020 survey, 27% of parents reported worsening mental health and 14% reported worsening behavioral health for their children, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Columbia Wellness has tried to connect families in the program with other community resources if they’ve lost a job or need food, Huffman said.

Parent courses

The organization received a five-year grant in August 2019 for the program. The first parent groups gathered in mid-March 2020, and they’ve met virtually since, Huffman said. The online meetings are convenient for parents, because they can join without worrying about childcare or transportation, she said.

Columbia Wellness has completed six parenting classes so far, with another set to begin in June, Huffman said.

The program also includes a nurse navigator who works with Child and Adolescent Clinic to connect patients with behavioral health services.

“We’ve had an increase in not only referrals, but people following through with the program because we’re able to get to them right away,” Huffman said.

First-time parent Anna Oman said she joined the toddler program to get all the information she could to help take care of her 15-month-old son.

“It just covers so much great stuff you don’t normally get to learn about,” she said. “For example, it talks about how to get the best behaviors from your toddlers, when to praise them and when to ignore behaviors and try not to cause tantrums. That’s one of my main goals.”

Walker said she enjoyed interacting with other parents in the group.

“I liked it because you also get to talk with other parents experiencing the same things and who had ideas of their own that were really helpful,” she said. “Classes are very relaxed and you feel like you have a lot of support. If you’d ever need anything they’d be there for you, like part of a family.”

Both Walker and Oman encouraged other parents of young children to try the programs.

“One of the things parents should remember is it’s OK and it’s normal to reach out for some parenting groups,” Huffman said. “It’s normal to do class, it’s relatable and helps them remember that they’re not alone. Someone else is struggling with the same behaviors.”

