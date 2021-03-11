Columbia Wellness closes Woodland location

Columbia Wellness Wednesday announced the organization has closed its Woodland location at 1251 Lewis River Road.

Providing behavioral health care during a pandemic has required agencies including Columbia Wellness to evolve, said Drew McDaniel, interim CEO, in a Facebook post.

McDaniel wrote that closing the Woodland office won’t negatively impact services to the area. Columbia Wellness plans to increase telehealth services that allow care at the client’s home or chosen location, according to the post.

“We greatly value our Woodland area clients and want to assure you that we will continue to provide care that meets your needs and those of your loved ones,” McDaniel said in a statement.

Columbia Wellness has offices in Longview, Kelso and Aberdeen. The agency offers counseling for children and adults, inpatient and outpatient substance use disorder treatment, and crisis services.

