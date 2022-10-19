Columbia Theatre offers a one-night paranormal tour to show ghost investigation results

The Columbia Theatre has stood in downtown Longview for 97 years. In theory, that's plenty of time for restless spirits to take up residence.

People can look for themselves Saturday night, when the theater holds a paranormal activity event. A group of paranormal investigators will present the evidence of ghosts they say they found in the theater and will lead visitors on tours through the areas with the most activity.

The paranormal tours are the final event included in Saturday's first annual Downtown Longview Harvest Festival. Columbia Theatre Managing Director Kelly Ragsdale said this is a brand-new experience for the theater that she is excited to try out for Halloween.

"It might bring in some people who had never been to the theater before, who may not be interested in the programming but are into the building and its history," Ragsdale said.

The event is a partnership between the theater and Northwest Paranormal and Occult Research, a not-for-profit investigative group founded by Longview resident Gavin Sprenger in 2009. Sprenger and his wife run the small supernatural research team who travel the Northwest working with people who've reported scary activity in the homes or businesses.

Sprenger said he became interested in the supernatural following a near-death car accident when he was 18. While he was unconscious recovering in the hospital, Sprenger said he had an overhead view of his parents and the hospital staff coming in and out of his room.

"There was something in between that they weren't teaching us about and I wanted to find out what that was," Sprenger said.

Sprenger said his team takes a more low-key, friendly approach compared to the louder ghost hunters on some reality shows. The team uses video and audio recordings to capture what they find but also employs "automatic writers" who can write down what the spirits are trying to communicate.

Despite having grown up in Longview and moving back, Sprenger said he hasn't done much work in the city. He said the Columbia Theatre always stood out to him as an interesting space and he approached the theater earlier this year about an investigation.

The Columbia Theatre doesn't have a large reputation for ghost sightings but Ragsdale said she's heard of a handful of incidents over the years. The most common sighting is a woman near the upper balcony seats.

Sprenger and his team have visited the theater twice for lengthy overnight visits, the results of which will be shown during the event Saturday.

"It's an ongoing investigation for us. Every time we go out, they're giving us more stuff about who they area, why they're here, what their jobs were before," Sprenger said.

The paranormal team present their results at 8 p.m., Saturday. After a Q&A about their methods and their findings, tours of the most spirited areas of the theater will be held until 11 p.m., Saturday. Tours will focus on sections of the theater's basement, the green room next to the stage and the area behind the balcony seats.