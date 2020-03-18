Columbia Theatre, Goodwill retail stores close due to COVID-19 risk

The Columbia Theatre, Goodwill Industries and the VA Portland Health Care System volunteer transportation network are among the latest closures due to COVID-19 concerns.
Here is a rundown of some notable new closures. An expansive list of closings, cancellations and business adjustments is posted on TDN.com and will continue to be updated throughout the day.
Columbia Theatre Executive Director Gian Paul Morelli announced that all performances are cancelled until April 24.
"Postponing or canceling performances is an extremely difficult decision to make, but we know it is the socially responsible thing to do in order to best serve our community," Morelli said in a press release.
A full list of canceled shows is available on the theater's website, and staff will contact people who have already bought tickets to discuss options for rescheduling or reimbursement.
In the press release, Morelli said that spring in the theater's busiest time of year, so he hopes to reschedule most, if not all, of the canceled performances.
The VA Portland Health Care System said it has suspended the volunteer transportation network in an "abundance of caution," effective Wednesday. It did not have a planned date to resume services.
"This decision is made after close consideration of how VA facilities are managing nationally, along with worries expressed to the local VA Voluntary Services office due to the ages and health concerns of our local drivers," a VA Portland press release said. "The VTN program provides a vital resource for veterans in our community. However, we have also seen a decrease in ridership over the past week as patients are choosing to minimize their exposure risk by selecting telehealth visits or rescheduling appointments."
Goodwill retail stores in Western Washington will also close from Thursday through April 2, though most donation centers will remain open, according to a press release. Graham, Tacoma Outlet and the Blue Boutiques locations will be fully closed, but all other locations will accept donations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
"Given the fast spread of COVID-19 and out of great concern for our employees and the community at-large, Seattle Goodwill and Goodwill of the Olympics and Rainier Region will be temporarily closing our retail stores," Goodwill spokesman George White said in a press release.
Employees will be paid during this time, according to White, and online stores will continue to operate. Job training staff will also continue to provide support services and case management over the phone. Employees will also continue to take precautionary measures like frequently washing and sanitizing hands, counters and public areas, social distancing and staying home when ill, according to White.
The Vancouver Mall will close starting Thursday through at least April 1, according to the mall website.
Three Rivers Mall in Kelso will remain open for now, according to a press release, but will change business hours to 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Mall management also suggests checking individual store hours, as some retailers may choose to close.
Rotary Club of Longview will cancel all meetings and events until April 15. That includes the Border Clash track meet and the Tour de Blast fundraiser, which is postponed.