Columbia Theatre, Goodwill retail stores close due to COVID-19 risk

"This decision is made after close consideration of how VA facilities are managing nationally, along with worries expressed to the local VA Voluntary Services office due to the ages and health concerns of our local drivers," a VA Portland press release said. "The VTN program provides a vital resource for veterans in our community. However, we have also seen a decrease in ridership over the past week as patients are choosing to minimize their exposure risk by selecting telehealth visits or rescheduling appointments."

Goodwill retail stores in Western Washington will also close from Thursday through April 2, though most donation centers will remain open, according to a press release. Graham, Tacoma Outlet and the Blue Boutiques locations will be fully closed, but all other locations will accept donations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

"Given the fast spread of COVID-19 and out of great concern for our employees and the community at-large, Seattle Goodwill and Goodwill of the Olympics and Rainier Region will be temporarily closing our retail stores," Goodwill spokesman George White said in a press release.