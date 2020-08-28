Columbia Theatre executive director to retire in December

“There were lots of people involved in making that happen,” he said. “It’s been a humbling thing.”

Along with the multi-million-dollar renovation, Morelli has led the theater through a recession and expansion of programming from 35 to more than 80 events annually, according to the press release.

“It has been a privilege and a challenge to be leading the theater during both good times and bad, and, like now, completely unprecedented,” Morelli said a statement. “I have confidence that the theater will continue to evolve and thrive as we move out of this public health and economic crisis. I look forward to seeing what the future holds.”

This fall the theater will live-stream performances by local artists. Recognizing the “artists in our midst” has been a theme of his career, Morelli said.

“We don’t want to lose our community engagement,” he said. “Because the ‘crown jewel of Southwest Washington’ exists because of these people. ... A lot of people appreciate what we do. We have a solid audience. But there’s a whole lot of people I wish would take a second look and think about what this means having an organization like this in the community.”