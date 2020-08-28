Columbia Theatre executive director to retire in December

Gian Paul Morelli, executive director of the Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts, will officially retire at the end of 2020, the association board of directors announced Aug. 28.
“Gian has provided excellent leadership and vision during his tenure — a vision that has always been driven by the needs of the community and executed by an experienced and dedicated group of professional staff and volunteers,” said Sue Lantz, board president, in a statement. “For our community, it is simply another chapter in the long, storied history of the theater. Our board and community deeply appreciate the passion and commitment that Gian brought to his work at the theater.”
Morelli, 65, said Friday he decided last November to retire in June 2021. However, after the pandemic began, he said he did a lot of analysis and realized staying another six months wouldn’t change anything.
“I will be 66 in November. There’s a lot of other things I want to do,” Morelli said. “I’m not tired of this work, although it has been a grind.”
The Columbia Theatre Association is a nonprofit organization that operates the historic theater. Morelli’s 14-year tenure has been the longest of any director in the association’s 37 years, according to a press release. Morelli started the position in May 2007 during the final stages of the capital campaign to renovate the now 95-year-old theater.
“There were lots of people involved in making that happen,” he said. “It’s been a humbling thing.”
Along with the multi-million-dollar renovation, Morelli has led the theater through a recession and expansion of programming from 35 to more than 80 events annually, according to the press release.
“It has been a privilege and a challenge to be leading the theater during both good times and bad, and, like now, completely unprecedented,” Morelli said a statement. “I have confidence that the theater will continue to evolve and thrive as we move out of this public health and economic crisis. I look forward to seeing what the future holds.”
This fall the theater will live-stream performances by local artists. Recognizing the “artists in our midst” has been a theme of his career, Morelli said.
“We don’t want to lose our community engagement,” he said. “Because the ‘crown jewel of Southwest Washington’ exists because of these people. ... A lot of people appreciate what we do. We have a solid audience. But there’s a whole lot of people I wish would take a second look and think about what this means having an organization like this in the community.”
Over the next several months the theater staff and board will rethink where the organization should be going, Morelli said.
“The Columbia Theatre is a treasure in this community,” said Lanz, board president. “As our culture changes over time we are committed to keeping up with the times to ensure that the theater remains a vital part of the community and providing opportunities for engagement in the decades to come. We look forward to working with the people of the region to ensure a successful transition.”
