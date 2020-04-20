Columbia Theatre cancels spring season; will audiences return this fall?

The Columbia Theatre has canceled the rest of its 2019/2020 season due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and is rescheduling the performances for the fall.
However, theater director Gian Paul Morelli said he, like theater managers everywhere else, are finding it a challenge to book and plan a fall season because of the uncertainty about the evolution of COVID-19 social distancing rules and the public's willingness to attend large public gatherings.
"No one even knows what the rules will be. Are we going to (be allowed to) have a season. Or when the shark attack is called off, how do you get people to come back into the water?" Morrelli said Monday morning.
"We are trying to come up with solution for the fall season. We had sold tickets and (those shows) will happen provided that the rules are there."
Theater managers across the region are "in a panic" because they have no ticket revenue, he said. The Columbia has furloughed its staff, and he predicts the theater here will weather the outbreak, saying "we have enough financing to see us through the next couple months."
He's trying to craft a fall season,"but I don't know what the rules are going to be and whether people will show up."
The historic theater, which is owned by the city of Longview and has a capacity of about 800, might be able to open at reduced capacity, depending on what type of social distancing rules may be in effect. But such a scenario likely would cut capacity by half at least, he said.
"Until we get answers we can't come up with a plan."
The theater also has mothballed its planned summer camp for kids and its annual community musical.
For now, the theater has re-scheduled the musical "Disenchanted" for Friday, Oct. 2; "Harry James Orchestra with the Swing Dolls" to Sunday, Nov. 15 and Neil Berg’s "50 Years of Rock and Roll" to Thursday, May 20, 2021.
The theater's Soup Off!, a fundraising event meant to raise money for arts education programs at the theater, has been re-scheduled to Nov. 7. Two other performances of the Sunday afternoon Fibre Federal Credit Union Rainy Months Series have been canceled and will not be re-scheduled, although the series is scheduled to pick up again in January.
The Harry James concert will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII and will be free to all veterans and active military. Current ticket holders to any of these canceled events can contact the theater ticket office for information on refunds and exchanges. The theater’s Box Office is 360.575.TIXX (8499).
For more information contact the theatre at (Administrative) 360.423.1011 or (Box Office) 360.575.TIXX (8499).
