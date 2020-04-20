Columbia Theatre cancels spring season; will audiences return this fall?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Columbia Theatre has canceled the rest of its 2019/2020 season due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and is rescheduling the performances for the fall.

However, theater director Gian Paul Morelli said he, like theater managers everywhere else, are finding it a challenge to book and plan a fall season because of the uncertainty about the evolution of COVID-19 social distancing rules and the public's willingness to attend large public gatherings.

"No one even knows what the rules will be. Are we going to (be allowed to) have a season. Or when the shark attack is called off, how do you get people to come back into the water?" Morrelli said Monday morning.

"We are trying to come up with solution for the fall season. We had sold tickets and (those shows) will happen provided that the rules are there."

Theater managers across the region are "in a panic" because they have no ticket revenue, he said. The Columbia has furloughed its staff, and he predicts the theater here will weather the outbreak, saying "we have enough financing to see us through the next couple months."

He's trying to craft a fall season,"but I don't know what the rules are going to be and whether people will show up."