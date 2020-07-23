Columbia Theatre cancels fall shows; hopes for spring return

Even if audience members are spread out, they inevitably will have to filter past tight rows and into a cramped lobby. Performances would need to be limited and stacked in a way to allow thorough cleaning between shows.

For now, while the theater undergoes some minor renovations, the plan is to invite smaller, more local acts (most likely musical acts) to the theatre for live-streamed events.

“There’s some incredible performers right nearby,” Morelli said. “Maybe you see them in a coffee shop, but let’s put them on our stage.”

The events are not expected to rake in a significant amount of cash. Rather, they present an opportunity to pay local artists and foster community.

While directors plan those events, the theater is being partially kept afloat by the success of the “$38 campaign,” in which patrons were asked to donate $37 --- $1 for each of the 37 years the Columbia Theatre Association has function, and $1 to bet on the future. (To donate, go to https://bit.ly/2WQCVnJ.