Columbia Theater cancels fall shows; hopes for spring return

The Columbia Theatre has officially canceled all in-person performances this fall due to the coronavirus.
After jettisoning its spring season and losing more than 30 performances, Executive Director Gian Paul Morelli said the Longview-owned theater will weather the storm, and potentially begin operating next spring.
Until then, staff are furloughed to half time, and the theater hopes to live-stream local artists from the historic building.
“If we have to do it without earned revenue, it’ll be tough. ... But financially, we can limp through,” Morelli said, noting that the theater receives money from the city and through donors.
Morelli originally expected the county to be in the fourth and final phase of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start plan by September, which would have allowed venues with big audiences to reopen. But Cowlitz County’s COVID infections have surged, and the county remains mired in Phase 2.
In addition, when Morelli began booking fall performances, he said venue closures made it harder for groups to schedule full tours, and performers themselves didn’t feel safe traveling during the pandemic.
The Eugene Ballet, for example, was set to perform at the Columbia Theatre this upcoming season, but it has canceled or postponed several events. Now, for the first time in over 35 years, they won’t tour the Christmas-season favorite, “The Nutcracker.”
“What we don’t want to be is one of those carriers, where we drive through the Northwest and you can watch this trail of potential COVID outbreaks behind us,” Eugene Ballet Executive Director Josh Neckels said.
The Columbia Theatre’s decision to cancel fall performances was also informed by news that Gov. Jay Inslee had not yet approved the re-opening plan presented by the Washington State Arts Commission (ArtsWA). According to ArtsWA Executive Director Karen Hanan, the proposal would have allowed some performing arts centers to operate with restrictions as soon as Phase 2.
The plan was a coordinated effort between several organizations, with performing arts centers across the state, including the Columbia Theatre, signing on to agree to follow the plan. But due to increasing COVID-19 cases, the plan has yet to get approval from Inslee, and the performing arts sector is stuck in a waiting game.
“I’m in touch with the governor’s office all the time,” Hanan said. “So I’ve got my finger on the pulse.”
Even with the approval of a statewide plan, specifics of the Columbia Theatre facility would have to be ironed out. Much like Neckels is dealing with the seemingly-impossible task of running dance rehearsals while following health guidelines, Morelli and the theater’s board of directors are still figuring out how to host a socially-distanced audience.
Even if audience members are spread out, they inevitably will have to filter past tight rows and into a cramped lobby. Performances would need to be limited and stacked in a way to allow thorough cleaning between shows.
For now, while the theater undergoes some minor renovations, the plan is to invite smaller, more local acts (most likely musical acts) to the theatre for live-streamed events.
“There’s some incredible performers right nearby,” Morelli said. “Maybe you see them in a coffee shop, but let’s put them on our stage.”
The events are not expected to rake in a significant amount of cash. Rather, they present an opportunity to pay local artists and foster community.
While directors plan those events, the theater is being partially kept afloat by the success of the “$38 campaign,” in which patrons were asked to donate $37 --- $1 for each of the 37 years the Columbia Theatre Association has function, and $1 to bet on the future. (To donate, go to https://bit.ly/2WQCVnJ.
Almost half of those who gave were first-time donors. The drive has exceed the theater’s “Friends” goal by nearly $20,000 — a fact Morelli points to as proof that the theater can survive. The theater itself was built in 1925 and saved from demolition when the city purchased it in the 1980s.
“As long as the community feels that we are engaged with them, and they feel connected to what we do, then we will get through anything.”
