Columbia Riverkeeper announces new executive director

Columbia Riverkeeper on Wednesday announced the group's current legal director soon will serve as executive director, following a unanimous board vote.

The group's board of directors decided Lauren Goldberg will replace current executive director Brett VandenHeuvel once he steps down Aug. 1, according to a news release from Riverkeeper.

“For me this work is deeply personal, raising my two young children with the Columbia River," Goldberg said Wednesday in an interview. "The opportunity as a mom to do what I love and fight for a river that is so impactful in our lives and in the lives of everyone I meet through my work, it's incredibly humbling and a huge honor."

Goldberg said she studied conservation biology as an undergraduate, and then attended Lewis and Clark Law School to earn a certificate in environmental and natural resource law. She did electoral work for the League of Conservation Voters and in 2006 joined Columbia Riverkeeper as a law clerk, becoming a staff attorney for the organization in 2008.

Goldberg then took over as Riverkeeper's legal and program director in 2016.

When she begins her new role as executive director this August, Goldberg will oversee Riverkeeper's legal work, operations and development, the news release said.

“Lauren has built strong relationships throughout our region," said Don Sampson, executive director for Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, in the news release. "Ten years ago, she supported the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation in pushing Oregon to pass the nation’s strongest limits on toxic pollution. Ever since she has been a trusted ally for protecting clean water, cleaning up nuclear waste, and restoring salmon runs.“

VandenHeuvel has served as the organization's executive director since 2009.

With an educational background in climate change research and legal advocacy, VandenHeuvel as director pushed environmental protections for the Columbia River, usually through opposition to fossil fuel production and pollution along the waterway.

VandenHeuvel is stepping down as executive director to start a climate and clean water consulting practice but will stay on as a Columbia Riverkeeper board member, the news release said.

"I know that Riverkeeper's future is bright with Lauren at the helm," VandenHeuvel was quoted saying in the news release.

In a blog post on the Riverkeeper website, VandenHeuvel wrote, "I have literally hundreds of people to thank — way beyond the scope of this message — for giving me the opportunity to do this work that I love, for being there in times of joy and times of sadness, for trusting my wild ideas or pushing me to make them wilder, and for showing me how hard you will fight to protect the places you love."

