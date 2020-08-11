Columbia river swimmer says he'll plan ahead next time

Seals said he loves swimming and has been around water since he was little, even though he doesn’t have competitive aquatic experience. He is also CPR certified.

He was hanging out with friends near the McMenamins Ahles Point Cabin Sunday when a buddy asked him if the area would be good for his oft-mentioned journey across the river.

His friends overheard the conversation, and someone told him “you couldn’t do that.”

The weather was nice, the channel was clear, and Seals decided to prove that friend wrong.

“There wasn’t a whole lot of planning into it, which there probably should have been,” Seals said.

The friends had met another group at the beach who had a boat, and the plan was to use it to pick Seals up if he signaled he was too tired to return after reaching Sandy Island.

He took off toward the island, and though it was windy, the 30-minute swim wasn’t bad, Seals said. The currents were easy until he got about halfway out, at which point he had to swim at an angle to avoid being pulled downriver. He kept his eyes out for bigger ships in the channel but the waterway was open during his expedition, he said.