Columbia River conference highlights importance of Indigenous perspective in conservation

Osborn said the multi-year ethics consultation takes the idea of a medical ethics committee and translates it to a “streamside” ethics committee.

“How do you address the decision-making responsibility for a river or for salmon or for generations unborn who will live with the consequences of the decisions made today?” he asked Friday in an interview with The Daily News.

He said in medicine, doctors don’t make decisions for patients who cannot decide for themselves – rather, they look to someone like a spouse or child who “knows the values of that critically ill patient and can speak for them and tell us what is needed to be consistent with the values of the patient.”

“When you are caring for a critically ill river system, what are the decision making authorities that are involved here?” Osborn said.

After the first conference, the Ethics and Treaty Project issued a declaration on ethics and modernizing the Columbia River Treaty that emphasizes the need to “recognize and respect that people who are impacted by this treaty need to be at the table,” Osborn said.

Harju said he has “received nothing but good feedback and lots of it,” despite initial concerns about how a virtual conference would affect turnout.