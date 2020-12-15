Columbia River conference highlights importance of Indigenous perspective in conservation

A community's health is tied to the health of its land and rivers, scientists, environmentalists and Indigenous people agreed last week at a two-day Columbia River conference.
Speakers at the "Lower Columbia River Estuary: One River, Ethics Matter" conference shared the myriad ways that the Columbia River shapes their lives and why it needs to be protected.
“We all have an obligation to save our water. The water is ours to protect, for our ancestors and future generations to come,” said Philip Harju, chairman of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe.
Last week’s two-day conference helped the approximately 500 attendees examine the history of the local watershed, the river’s connections to Indigenous peoples and the future of stewardship for the river, especially as the Columbia River Treaty is renegotiated.
The seventh annual conference was hosted by the Cowlitz Indian Tribe and Washington State University Vancouver’s Native American Affairs and Collective for Social and Environmental Justice and organized by the Ethics and Treaty Project.
Ethics and Treaty Project co-coordinator Dr. John Osborn said Friday that the conference was “hugely successful” with riveting presentations. The conferences started in 2014 and alternates between Canada and the U.S., as the watershed extends into both countries.
Osborn said the multi-year ethics consultation takes the idea of a medical ethics committee and translates it to a “streamside” ethics committee.
“How do you address the decision-making responsibility for a river or for salmon or for generations unborn who will live with the consequences of the decisions made today?” he asked Friday in an interview with The Daily News.
He said in medicine, doctors don’t make decisions for patients who cannot decide for themselves – rather, they look to someone like a spouse or child who “knows the values of that critically ill patient and can speak for them and tell us what is needed to be consistent with the values of the patient.”
“When you are caring for a critically ill river system, what are the decision making authorities that are involved here?” Osborn said.
After the first conference, the Ethics and Treaty Project issued a declaration on ethics and modernizing the Columbia River Treaty that emphasizes the need to “recognize and respect that people who are impacted by this treaty need to be at the table,” Osborn said.
Harju said he has “received nothing but good feedback and lots of it,” despite initial concerns about how a virtual conference would affect turnout.
Steve Fountain, WSU's Native American Affairs director, said Friday he was impressed by how many people attended the sessions, which ran from 9 a.m. to just after noon Dec. 9 and 10. He said people registered from all over the world, including Sudan, Mexico, and both coasts of Canada and the U.S.
He said both the interdisciplinary nature of the conference and the fact that it was virtual made it a “place for a lot of different interests to come together.”
“We have a real interest in making sure it’s not just a one-time event, so to build from this programming to connect people who are interesting in partnering,” he said. “We want to build those connections and do whatever we can to further the science being done, further the policy work and further that history that is needed in the region.”
On Friday, Harju said it was “vital that the general non-Indian community understand what has happened to us and who we are so that the future can be brighter for us all.”
“Over the last 250 years, the Cowlitz people have experienced numerous atrocities with the migration of Europeans into our historic aboriginal lands,” he said in an email to TDN. “These have included subrogation to other sovereign governments, pandemics more deadly than COVID, thief of our lands and natural resources, destruction of our First Foods and attempts to eliminate our people and culture.”
During the conference, Cowlitz Tribal Member Christine Dupres explained that “land is like language,” which is why the termination and forced relocation of tribes to sometimes-distant reservations was so damaging, especially paired with the systematic racism Indigenous peoples continue to face.
Mental health counselor for the Cowlitz Tribe Celia Delaney, who is an enrolled member of the Klamath Tribes, spoke on how water rights and treaties are connected to mental health.
“How do we heal? We go to the water,” she said. “Water carries memories, water shapes us, water is our teacher. Water is life.”
Conference attendees asked many questions and interacted with all the presenters through the Zoom chat box, often expressing thanks and their changing views of the river.
In response to a question about “who speaks for the rivers,” Tanna Engdahl, Cowlitz Tribal Member and spiritual leader for the Cowlitz Indian Tribe, said the river speaks for itself, if people pause to hear it.
“If one spent time on the river, one understands that the river is calling out in so many of its many voices from its many points of whenever it flows,” she said.
“The river speaks. And the river speaks mile by mile and droplet by droplet,” she added.
Reverend John Rosenberg, a Tumwater Lutheran pastor, added that for those who cannot hear the river, there are many people willing to help open other’s ears.
“One of the things that Jesus keeps doing in the Gospel is helping deaf people to hear. I think people in our culture have grown deaf to the voice of the river,” he said.
Panelists also discussed the Columbia River Treaty, a 1964 treaty between the U.S. and Canada that will soon be renegotiated.
Jim Heffernan, a policy analyst for the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission, said the treaty caused three dams to be built in Canada and one in the U.S. to optimize hydropower and coordinate flood control.
In the original treaty, local Indigenous peoples were not consulted and there was no thought given to fish, wildlife or ecosystems, Heffernan said. He said that current and future negotiations need to give sovereign nations and tribes an equal seat at the table and take the environment into account.
Nathan Reynolds, director of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe’s Cultural Resources Department, said that he saw the conference is lens for renegotiating the treaty. He shared biologic history of the watershed and said that to aim to restore wilderness to “how it was before people” erases and ignore the indigenous narrative.
He said the area has plentiful resources not by chance, but because of the rounds of management that Indigenous peoples did.
“Conservation does not have to mean things are being locked up,” he said, adding that groups should aim to “restore the rich landscape the tribes had prior to waves of disease.”
Harju emphasized that Friday, saying that “for millennia the Cowlitz people, as well as all the native peoples, effectively and successfully managed the basin’s waters, as well as its physical resources. This resulted in abundance for all.”
He said that changed with the influx of non-indigenous people, and the “current extraction approach has not worked and resulted in a greatly denigrated basin.”
"Regardless, we do not believe it is too late to fix these problems. The future needs to be different. As presented at the conference, we are applying traditional indigenous knowledge to conservation, restoration, and management of our aboriginal lands here in the lower river and tributaries,” Harju said.
Due to the treaty renegotiations, Harju said now is a critical time for “making significant changes in how the waters of the Columbia Basin are managed” and he hopes the incoming Biden administration will listen to and work with the tribes and Indigenous Canadian nations.
“We are hopeful that through education and discussion, like happened over the last two days, we can turn the tide on continuing degradation of our homelands and culture,” he said.
Harju opened the conference saying that he hoped “we will walk away from this conference with an improved understanding and awareness that we are all stewards of the land.”
