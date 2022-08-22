Columbia River chinook salmon retention to abruptly close at midnight

Chinook salmon retention off the mouth of the Columbia River closes at midnight Monday.

Fishing for and keeping hatchery coho salmon can continue, but all chinook salmon must be released unharmed, regardless of hatchery or wild origin.

Oregon, Washington and the National Marine Fisheries Service announced the abrupt closure Monday afternoon.

While there remain uncaught chinook in the pre-approved salmon guidelines, it’s not enough to allow for more days in the season and still have enough remaining to cover incidental mortalities from continued fishing for hatchery coho.

Fishing for coho has been excellent at times and biologists said 44,000 hatchery coho remained uncaught Monday from the quota of 84,000.